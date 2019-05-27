West Bengal HS Result 2019: WBCHSE declares Class 12 results on official websites wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in

West Bengal HS Result 2019 Declared | The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) anounced the HS 2019 results or Class 12 results today (on 27 May) at 10 am. Students can check their scores on the official websites of the WBCHSE — wbchse.nic.in or wbresults.nic.in.

The West Bengal board conducted the HS exams from 26 February to 13 March this year. More than 8 lakh students had appeared for the Class 12 exams.

In 2018, the board had declared the results on 8 June.

Students who could not qualify can take the compartmental/supplementary exams held by the board. They are likely to be scheduled for June.

Steps to check West Bengal HS Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website: wbchse.nic.in or wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: In the home page, click on the link saying “West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education”

Step 3: Enter your roll number, registration number and other required details in the respective fields

Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button

Step 5: The West Bengal HS Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the results and take a printout for future reference

Class 12 students of the science stream who are planning to appear for engineering and medical entrance examinations can start preparing for exams such as JEE (Main and Advanced) and NEET after the board results are declared.

They are advised to take the free engineering mock tests and medical mock tests available on various platforms.

In 2018, the overall pass percentage of students who appeared in the West Bengal HS exam was 82.43 percent.

The West Bengal government had established the WBCHSE in 1975. The head office of WBCHSE is located in Vidyasagar Bhavan, Salt Lake, Kolkata. It has four regional offices across West Bengal.

