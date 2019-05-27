West Bengal HS Result 2019 Declared: Shovan Mondala, Rajashree Barman toppers in WBCHSE Class 12 exams this year

West Bengal HS Result 2019 Declared | The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) declared the HS 2019 or Class 12 results today (Monday, 27 May). Shovan Mondala and Rajashree Barman are this year's toppers. Sanjukta Bose came in second with 99.2 percent, becoming the first ranker among the girls who appeared for the Class 12 exams in West Bengal.

The overall pass percentage recorded by Class 12 students this year is 86.92 percent.

Students can check their scores on the WBCHSE official websites wbchse.nic.in or wbresults.nic.in. They can also visit alternative websites such as examresults.net or indiaresults.com in case the official websites are slow.

In 2018, Granthan Sengupta topped the West Bengal Class 12 exams with 99.2 percent (Jalpaiguri Jila School, Jalpaiguri) and Ritvik Kumar Sahoo came in second with 98.6 percent. The overall pass percentage last year was 83.75 percent.

The West Bengal HS exams were conducted from 26 February to 13 March. Every year, more than 7 lakh students appear for the WBCSHE Board exams. More than 8 lakh students sat for the Class 12 exams this year for the West Bengal board.

Class 12 students of the science stream who are planning to appear for engineering and medical entrance examinations can now start preparing for papers such as JEE (Main and Advanced) and NEET.

Steps to check West Bengal HS Result 2019 on the official websites:

Step 1: Visit the official website: wbchse.nic.in or wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link saying “West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education”

Step 3: Enter your roll number, registration number and other required details in the respective fields

Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button

Step 5: The West Bengal HS Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the same for future reference

The West Bengal government had established the WBCHSE in the year 1975. The head office of WBCHSE is located in Vidyasagar Bhavan, Salt Lake, Kolkata. It has four regional offices across West Bengal.

