New Delhi: West Bengal governor Keshari Nath Tripathi was on Thursday given the additional charge of Tripura, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The President of India is pleased to appoint Keshari Nath Tripathi to discharge the functions of the Governor of Tripura, in addition to his own duties, during the absence on leave of Tathagata Roy, Governor of Tripura, it said, without citing reasons for his leave.