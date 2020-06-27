West Bengal government cancels remaining higher secondary exams due to increasing cases of COVID-19

West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee has announced that the pending higher secondary exams in the state have been cancelled. The remaining papers of Class 12 were to be held on 2, 6 and 8 July. The decision has been taken in light of the rising cases of COVID-19.

The exams for physics, accountancy, chemistry, economics, journalism and mass communication, statistics and geography were originally slated to be conducted on 23, 25 and 27 March. However, they had to be postponed due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus and subsequent lockdown.

The West Bengal board will decide as to how students should be evaluated for the cancelled papers. It has almost completed the evaluation of answer sheets of subjects for which exams were conducted in March, reported Indian Express.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education will announce the result for higher secondary exams on 31 July, according to Hindustan Times.

“If any candidate had reservations about the evaluation method of the remaining papers, he or she can appeal to the council for writing those papers after the COVID-19 situation improved and get the new dates for the exams,” Chatterjee said.

Before the announcement made by the education minister, West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had also urged the state government to address the concerns of students. Posting the screenshots of tweets of some students who requested the Mamata Banerjee government to cancel exams, Dhankhar said, “Delay is hurting hugely our future -young minds as is evidenced by numerous messages to me.”

Around eight lakh candidates registered for the West Bengal board higher secondary exams this year.

