West Bengal Education minister Partha Chatterjee says 47 new colleges set up in state during TMC rule

India Press Trust of India Jun 24, 2018 16:44:07 IST

Kolkata: Forty-seven new colleges have come up in West Bengal during the Trinamool Congress rule, West Bengal Education minister Partha Chatterjee has said.

"47 new colleges (state-aided) have come up in the past seven years," Chatterjee said at a felicitation programme for meritorious students in secondary (class ten board), higher secondary (class 12 board) examinations 2018, at Behala in South Kolkata on Saturday.

File image of Partha Chatterjee. Facebook page of Partha Chatterjee

He said 40 colleges have recently got the permission to start post-graduate courses as part of the state's initiative to reach higher education to different sections of people.

"English medium schools were also being set up at the primary level in different districts, he said.

However, he did not specify the exact number of the schools.

"A few of the school buildings have already been built near Kolkata and now we are deciding on the procedures to recruit teachers for these English medium schools," Chatterjee said.

"Our children can not lag behind," he said highlighting the need to facilitate children, from different economic strata, receive quality education from an early stage to make them ready for the job market.


