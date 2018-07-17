Football world cup 2018

West Bengal Crime Investigation Department pitches in to probe tent collapse at Narendra Modi's Midnapore rally

India Press Trust of India Jul 17, 2018 21:09:15 IST

Kolkata: The West Bengal Crime Investigation Department is assisting in the ongoing probe into the tent collapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Midnapore on Monday, a senior official of the state government said on Tuesday.

Narendra Modi at Midnapore on Monday. PTI

Midnapore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being garlanded during 'Krishi Kalyan Sabha' rally, in Midnapore on Monday, July 16, 2018. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra) (PTI7_16_2018_000099B)

In all, 90 people were injured in the accident and a case was registered against the organiser and the decorator who erected the makeshift tent for negligence of duty, the police said. The state CID is helping by carrying out forensic tests at the rally site, the official said.

Quoting the findings of the CID forensic team, the official at the state secretariat said there was some last minute changes made at the venue where the tent was erected. Soil was not properly packed around the base of the iron poles on which the tent was erected.

Due to showers, water had accumulated in small pockets that made the soil soft and compromised its ability to hold the poles firmly in place, the official said.

The official further said that stern action will be taken against those who manhandled police officers during the rally. The law will take its own course.

Those found guilty of physically assaulting police personnel will face strict action, the official warned.


Updated Date: Jul 17, 2018 21:09 PM

