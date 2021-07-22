Students can also send an SMS to 56070, 5676750 or 56263 with their registration number to get their results

The West Bengal Class 12 examination result have been declared today, 22 July at wbresults.nic.in. The pass percentage this year is 97.69 percent, with 3,19,327 of the around 8.5 lakh students who appeared getting the first division.

The pass percentage for different streams are - Arts 97.39 percent, Science 99.28 percent and Commerce 99.8 percent. The Board President while announcing the results declared that a girl from Murshidabad is the topper, having scored 499 marks out of 500.

The results were declared through a press conference at 3 pm and were made live on the official website by 4 pm.

The West Bengal Council for Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) had cancelled the examinations this year due to the second wave of the COVID-19 . The state had asked for the opinion of the public on whether or not it should conduct the exams. As many as 83 percent respondents had asked the state to not hold board exams this year.

Therefore, the marks have been calculated on the basis of alternative evaluation criteria. Marks scored in Classes 10 and 11, along with the score in internal assessments of Class 12 were taken into consideration to calculate the final results.

Here are the steps that students can take to check their results:

Step 1: Visit the website hwbresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, find the link for WBCHSE class 12 results 2021. Click on it

Step 3: Enter your enrollment number and the security key. Click on submit to view your results

Step 4: Download your West Bengal class 12 results

Step 5: Take a print out of the results and keep it safely

Students can also send an SMS to 56070, 5676750 or 56263 with their registration number to get their results.