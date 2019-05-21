West Bengal board WBBSE declares madhyamik result 2019; Class 10 students can check official websites wbbse.org, wbresults.nic.in

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2019 Declared | The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) declared the results of the madhyamik Class 10 results 2019 today (21 May) at 9 am. They will be available on the official websites wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in at 10 am.

Students can download and take printouts of their scorecard. However, they must get the original marksheets from their respective institutes.

In case the official website is not working, candidates can also check their scores on examresults.net or indiaresults.com. The Class 10 examinations were conducted from 12 to 22 February, 2019 this year.

Steps to check West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2019 on official websites:

Step 1: Visit the official page – wbbse.org or wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Results' link

Step 3: Fill in the required details such as roll number and date of birth

Step 4: The results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for future reference

Marksheets can be collected from Camp Offices from 10 am on 21 May. Results can also be obtained over SMS by pre-registering roll number and mobile number on exametc.com. Additionally, the WBBSE Class 10 result will also be available on an Android mobile application called Madhyamik Results 2019 available for free download on Google Play Store.

In 2018, the West Bengal Board 10th result was announced on 6 June. The topper of 2018 West Bengal Madhyamik exam was Sanjivani Debnath of Suniti Academy in the north Bengal district of Cooch Behar.

Last year, the overall pass percentage was 85.49 percent with the pass percentage of boys standing at 44 percent and girls at 56 percent. More than 11 lakh students had appeared for the tests last year.

Re-checking or re-evaluation facility is offered by the West Bengal Board. Students can apply for it in case she or he feels the need to. Any change in the final mark tally would be updated in the original mark sheet.

West Bengal board is the state educational board responsible for conducting the examinations of Class 10 at the state level. WBBSE came into existence in the year 1951.

