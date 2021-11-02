West Bengal Board releases schedule for Class 10 and 12 Boards; exams to held in March, April 2022

As per the latest update, the Board examinations will be conducted in offline mode for Class 10. Class 12 students will take part in the exams in their respective schools

The time table for Madhyamik (Class 10) and Higher Secondary (Class 12) board examination has been released by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) and West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE).

As per the latest update, the Board examinations will be conducted in offline mode for Class 10. Class 12 students will take part in the exams in their respective schools. Also, according to the schedule, the exam will be held in March and April next year, respectively, with COVID-19 safety protocols and measures taken.

Those interested can find the complete schedule here:

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education release schedule for Class 10th and Class 12th examination pic.twitter.com/xuYWJcObkF — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2021

The examination for Class 10 (Madhyamik) will begin from 7 March and will end on 16 March 2022. Students will be attempting their first Language paper on the first day of exam. Furthermore, the schedule and date for physical education and social service will be announced later by the Board.

Meanwhile, the WBBSE President Kalyanmoy Ganguly informed that Class 10 examination will take place in around 4,800 venues across the state. Following that, WBCHSE President Chiranjib Bhattacharya stated that the Class 12 exam will be conducted between 2 and 20 April 2022.

"If there is any change in the COVID situation, we will decide accordingly. We have a plan B ready," Bhattacharya said, adding that the Board would go ahead with the schedule announced till now.

The Board examination for Class 12 will begin on 2 April, 2022 with language subjects including Hindi, Nepali, Odia, Bengali, English, Punjabi, Senthali, Urdu and Telugu. Moreover, the Higher Secondary examination will finish on 20 April next year.

Students should note that the Class 10 examination will be conducted from 11.45 am to 3 pm while Class 12 examination will commence at 10 am and end at 1.15 pm.

Due to the pandemic, the examination was cancelled by the Board this year.