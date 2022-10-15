West Bengal: BJP's Dilip Ghosh launches angry rant, threatens to kick Trinamool workers

Belda (West Bengal): BJP All India Vice President Dilip Ghosh is one of the main faces of the saffron party in West Bengal. For the past few years, he has been hurling insults at the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

There has been a lot of criticism about the various things he has said at different times. Many people have labelled those statements as nonsense. But there was no hesitation in Dilip Ghosh. On the contrary, he also

claimed to use ‘words for those who need them’. Dilip Ghosh is being criticized again for what he said to Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers on Friday.

Dilip Ghosh had gone to Belda in the the Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal on Friday. There he had gone out on a morning walk. It is alleged that at that time several Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers kept chanting ‘go back’ slogans against the BJP leader. Dilip Ghosh was followed by the TMC workers and supporters in Belda. At that time, Dilip Ghosh threatened the protesting Trinamool Congress workers.

“I will kick you on your chest,” Dilip Ghosh said.

In response to the ‘go back’ of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers, the much talked about BJP leader was heard saying, “all the thieves are in front of us.”

After Belda, Dilip Ghosh attended the function of Vijaya Sammilani in Turranga area of ​​Narama Panchayat in the Narayanagarh Assembly Constituency. He faced the media there. At that time, he attacked the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the ruling party of the state, on several issues, including the corruption of the state government.

However, Dilip Ghosh’s anger over the incident on Friday morning was revealed in his expression. But still Dilip Ghosh remained adamant about his comments.

He went a step forward and said, “If necessary, I will kick them (TMC workers) in the throat.”

Trinamool Congress (TMC) West Midnapore district coordinator Ajit Maiti said, “Dilip Ghosh is violating all limits of decency. Wherever he goes, he talks nonsense. The way he has starting to talk, people will send him to Ranchi (mental hospital).”

This is not the first time that Dilip Ghosh has spoken in a such a manner against the Trinamool Congress (TMC). He has made several such comments earlier as well. During the 2021 assembly elections in West Bengal, the BJP leader was heavily criticized for asking Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to wear shorts.