West Bengal: BJP to corner TMC with mega rally on 19 July with people displaced by poll violence
BJP will continue exerting pressure on the West Bengal government, asserting that the law and order situation is deteriorating in the state
The BJP has decided to organise a mega rally in Kolkata on 19 July with people who were forced to flee their house due to the violence during the Panchayat elections and after the results.
On Sunday, state leaders of the BJP conducted a thorough review of the party’s performance in the West Bengal Panchayat elections, addressing several key aspects:
1. Emphasis on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls: All party leaders have been asked to focus on the Lok Sabha elections. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to visit Bengal in August. Earlier, Sukanto Majumdar, the state president of the BJP, met with Shah in Delhi to present a comprehensive report on the election results.
2. Engaging with the victims: In 2021, the BJP ensured a CBI investigation into the post-poll violence; however, there were allegations that party leaders did not adequately support the victims. In response, this time, as per News18, a significant portion of the top leadership is planning to personally meet and understand the grievances of the affected individuals.
3. Recognising candidates’ efforts: BJP leaders claimed that winning any seat in the Panchayat polls was a challenging task due to alleged manipulation by the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Therefore, it is considered crucial to felicitate the successful candidates to boost their confidence. The party also intends to acknowledge the efforts of candidates who were unsuccessful in the polls.
Furthermore, the BJP will continue exerting pressure on the West Bengal government, asserting that the law and order situation is deteriorating and necessitates intervention from the central government.
According to PTI, the Panchayat poll-related violence has resulted in the tragic loss of 39 lives since the election was announced on 8 June.
