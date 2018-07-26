You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

West Bengal Assembly passes resolution to rename state as 'Bangla'; move aimed to climb alphabetical sequence of state names

India Press Trust of India Jul 26, 2018 14:59:01 IST

Kolkata: The West Bengal Assembly passed a resolution on Thursday to rename the state as 'Bangla' in three languages Bengali, English and Hindi. The move is aimed at climbing the alphabetical sequence of state names in which West Bengal appears last in the list now.

File image of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. PTI

File image of Mamata Banerjee. PTI.

The state will have to wait for the nod from the Home Ministry for a final approval on the resolution. Earlier, the Centre had rejected the state government's proposals of having three names Bangla (in Bengali), Bengal (in English) and Bangal (in Hindi).

The Mamata Banerjee government's proposal of renaming West Bengal as "Paschim Bango" in 2011 was also turned down by the Centre.


Updated Date: Jul 26, 2018 14:59 PM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






Meet Lost Stories and Zaeden, the only two Indian acts playing at Tomorrowland this year



Top Stories




Cricket Scores