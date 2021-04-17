West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 Phase 5: Full list of 45 constituencies set to vote today
Prominent names in the fifth phase include Siliguri Mayor and Left Front leader Ashok Bhattacharya, state ministers Gautam Deb and Bratya Basu and BJP's Samik Bhattacharya
A total of 45 seats spread across north Bengal and the hilly areas of West Bengal will vote Saturday (17 April) in phase five of the multi-phased election. The fifth phase will see over one crore voters deciding the fate of 342 candidates across 45 constituencies spread across six districts.
Full list of constituencies going to polls in phase 5:
|Sr no
|Assembly Constituency Name
|District
|1
|Darjeeling
|Darjeeling
|2
|Kurseong
|Darjeeling
|3
|Matigara-Naxalbari
|Darjeeling
|4
|Siliguri
|Darjeeling
|5
|Phansidewa
|Darjeeling
|6
|Dhupguri
|Jalpaiguri
|7
|Maynaguri
|Jalpaiguri
|8
|Jalpaiguri
|Jalpaiguri
|9
|Rajganj
|Jalpaiguri
|10
|Dabgram-Phulbari
|Jalpaiguri
|11
|Mal
|Jalpaiguri
|12
|Nagrakata
|Jalpaiguri
|13
|Kalimpong
|Kalimpong
|14
|Santipur
|Nadia
|15
|Ranaghat Uttar Paschim
|Nadia
|16
|Krishnaganj
|Nadia
|17
|Ranaghat Uttar Purba
|Nadia
|18
|Ranaghat Dakshin
|Nadia
|19
|Chakdaha
|Nadia
|20
|Kalyani
|Nadia
|21
|Haringhata
|Nadia
|22
|Bidhannagar
|North 24 Parganas
|23
|Madhyamgram
|North 24 Parganas
|24
|Rajarhat Gopalpur
|North 24 Parganas
|25
|Rajarhat New Town
|North 24 Parganas
|26
|Baranagar
|North 24 Parganas
|27
|Kamarhati
|North 24 Parganas
|28
|Haroa
|North 24 Parganas
|29
|Minakhan
|North 24 Parganas
|30
|Barasat
|North 24 Parganas
|31
|Deganga
|North 24 Parganas
|32
|Sandeshkhali
|North 24 Parganas
|33
|Basirhat Dakshin
|North 24 Parganas
|34
|Basirhat Uttar
|North 24 Parganas
|35
|Hingalganj
|North 24 Parganas
|36
|Panihati
|North 24 Parganas
|37
|Dum Dum
|North 24 Parganas
|38
|Raina
|Purba Bardhaman
|39
|Jamalpur
|Purba Bardhaman
|40
|Manteswar
|Purba Bardhaman
|41
|Kalna
|Purba Bardhaman
|42
|Memari
|Purba Bardhaman
|43
|Bardhaman Uttar
|Purba Bardhaman
|44
|Khandaghosh
|Purba Bardhaman
|45
|Bardhaman Dakshin
|Purba Bardhaman
Elections to Bengal are being held in eight phases with the first, second, third and fourth phase of Assembly polls being held on 27 March, 1 April, 6 April and 10 April, repsectively.
Bengal has already voted for 135 seats in the last four phases. Polling in the previous in the first three phases saw sporadic incidents of violence with members of all political parties, including some TMC candidates, facing attacks by rival camps.
The fourth phase, however, saw a CISF firing near a polling station in Sitalkuchi constituency of Cooch Behar killing four voters, while another voter died in a firing by a mob. Attacks on candidates were also reported in the fourth phase of the election.
It's to be noted that while polling will be underway for 45 seats in the fifth phase of the West Bengal Assembly election, campaigning will continue in the 114 constituencies in the state that are set to vote in three phases on 22 April, 26 April and 29 April. Counting of votes will take place on 2 May.
