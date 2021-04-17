West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 Phase 5: Full list of 45 constituencies set to vote today

Prominent names in the fifth phase include Siliguri Mayor and Left Front leader Ashok Bhattacharya, state ministers Gautam Deb and Bratya Basu and BJP's Samik Bhattacharya

A total of 45 seats spread across north Bengal and the hilly areas of West Bengal will vote Saturday (17 April) in phase five of the multi-phased election. The fifth phase will see over one crore voters deciding the fate of 342 candidates across 45 constituencies spread across six districts.

Prominent names in the fifth phase include Siliguri Mayor and Left Front leader Ashok Bhattacharya, state ministers Gautam Deb and Bratya Basu and BJP's Samik Bhattacharya.

Full list of constituencies going to polls in phase 5:

Sr no Assembly Constituency Name District 1 Darjeeling Darjeeling 2 Kurseong Darjeeling 3 Matigara-Naxalbari Darjeeling 4 Siliguri Darjeeling 5 Phansidewa Darjeeling 6 Dhupguri Jalpaiguri 7 Maynaguri Jalpaiguri 8 Jalpaiguri Jalpaiguri 9 Rajganj Jalpaiguri 10 Dabgram-Phulbari Jalpaiguri 11 Mal Jalpaiguri 12 Nagrakata Jalpaiguri 13 Kalimpong Kalimpong 14 Santipur Nadia 15 Ranaghat Uttar Paschim Nadia 16 Krishnaganj Nadia 17 Ranaghat Uttar Purba Nadia 18 Ranaghat Dakshin Nadia 19 Chakdaha Nadia 20 Kalyani Nadia 21 Haringhata Nadia 22 Bidhannagar North 24 Parganas 23 Madhyamgram North 24 Parganas 24 Rajarhat Gopalpur North 24 Parganas 25 Rajarhat New Town North 24 Parganas 26 Baranagar North 24 Parganas 27 Kamarhati North 24 Parganas 28 Haroa North 24 Parganas 29 Minakhan North 24 Parganas 30 Barasat North 24 Parganas 31 Deganga North 24 Parganas 32 Sandeshkhali North 24 Parganas 33 Basirhat Dakshin North 24 Parganas 34 Basirhat Uttar North 24 Parganas 35 Hingalganj North 24 Parganas 36 Panihati North 24 Parganas 37 Dum Dum North 24 Parganas 38 Raina Purba Bardhaman 39 Jamalpur Purba Bardhaman 40 Manteswar Purba Bardhaman 41 Kalna Purba Bardhaman 42 Memari Purba Bardhaman 43 Bardhaman Uttar Purba Bardhaman 44 Khandaghosh Purba Bardhaman 45 Bardhaman Dakshin Purba Bardhaman

Elections to Bengal are being held in eight phases with the first, second, third and fourth phase of Assembly polls being held on 27 March, 1 April, 6 April and 10 April, repsectively.

Bengal has already voted for 135 seats in the last four phases. Polling in the previous in the first three phases saw sporadic incidents of violence with members of all political parties, including some TMC candidates, facing attacks by rival camps.

The fourth phase, however, saw a CISF firing near a polling station in Sitalkuchi constituency of Cooch Behar killing four voters, while another voter died in a firing by a mob. Attacks on candidates were also reported in the fourth phase of the election.

It's to be noted that while polling will be underway for 45 seats in the fifth phase of the West Bengal Assembly election, campaigning will continue in the 114 constituencies in the state that are set to vote in three phases on 22 April, 26 April and 29 April. Counting of votes will take place on 2 May.