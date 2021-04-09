West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Full list of 44 constituencies set to vote in phase 4 on 10 April
The fourth phase of polling for West Bengal will include nine Assembly constituencies in Howrah, 11 in South 24 Parganas, five in Alipurduar, nine in Coochbehar and ten in Hooghly
Over 1.15 crore electors will decide the fate of 373 candidates, including Union Minister Babul Supriyo and West Bengal ministers Partha Chatterjee and Arup Biswas for 44 seats in the fourth phase of the West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 being held tomorrow (10 April, 2021).
While Supriyo will lock horns with sitting MLA Arup Biswas at Tollygunj, Partha Chatterjee, who is also the TMC's secretary-general, will take on film actor Srabanti Chatterjee of the BJP in Behala West seat to return to the Assembly for the fourth successive term. Also in the fray on Saturday is TMC turncoat Rajib Banerjee from Domjur in Howrah district on a BJP ticket.
BJP MPs Locket Chatterjee and Nisith Pramanik are contesting from Chuchura and Dinhata seats in Hoogly and Cooch Behar districts, respectively.
Overall, the election in the fourth phase will take place in constituencies spread over Howrah (Part II), South 24 Parganas (Part III), Hooghly (Part II), Alipurduar and Cooch Behar in the fourth phase of the West Bengal Assembly election.
Polling will be held for nine Assembly constituencies in Howrah, 11 in South 24 Parganas, five in Alipurduar, nine in Coochbehar and ten in Hooghly.
Here is the full list of constituencies going to polls in tomorrow's election:
|Sl No
|Assembly Constituency No
|
Constituency Name
|1
|1
|Mekliganj (SC)
|2
|2
|
Mathabhanga (SC)
|3
|3
|
Coochbehar Uttar (SC)
|4
|4
|
Coochbehar Dakshin
|5
|5
|Sitalkuchi (SC)
|6
|6
|Sitai (SC)
|7
|7
|Dinhata
|8
|8
|Natabari
|9
|9
|Tufanganj
|10
|10
|
Kumargram (ST)
|11
|11
|Kalchini (ST)
|12
|12
|Alipurduars
|13
|13
|Falakata (SC)
|14
|14
|Madarihat (ST)
|15
|147
|
Sonarpur Dakshin
|16
|148
|Bhangar
|17
|149
|Kasba
|18
|150
|Jadavpur
|19
|151
|Sonarpur Uttar
|20
|152
|Tollyganj
|21
|153
|Behala Purba
|22
|154
|Behala Paschim
|23
|155
|Maheshtala
|24
|156
|Budge Budge
|25
|157
|Metiaburuz
|26
|169
|Bally
|27
|170
|Howrah Uttar
|28
|171
|Howrah Madhya
|29
|172
|Shibpur
|30
|173
|Howrah Dakshin
|31
|174
|Sankrail (SC)
|32
|175
|Panchla
|33
|176
|Uluberia Purba
|34
|184
|Domjur
|35
|185
|Uttarpara
|36
|186
|Sreerampur
|37
|187
|Champdani
|38
|188
|Singur
|39
|189
|Chandannagar
|40
|190
|Chunchura
|41
|191
|Balagarh (SC)
|42
|192
|Pandua
|43
|193
|Saptagram
|44
|194
|Chanditala
