India

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Full list of 44 constituencies set to vote in phase 4 on 10 April

The fourth phase of polling for West Bengal will include nine Assembly constituencies in Howrah, 11 in South 24 Parganas, five in Alipurduar, nine in Coochbehar and ten in Hooghly

FP Trending April 09, 2021 22:33:01 IST pollpedia
West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Full list of 44 constituencies set to vote in phase 4 on 10 April

Representational image. PTI

Over 1.15 crore electors will decide the fate of 373 candidates, including Union Minister Babul Supriyo and West Bengal ministers Partha Chatterjee and Arup Biswas for 44 seats in the fourth phase of the West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 being held tomorrow (10 April, 2021).

While Supriyo will lock horns with sitting MLA Arup Biswas at Tollygunj, Partha Chatterjee, who is also the TMC's secretary-general, will take on film actor Srabanti Chatterjee of the BJP in Behala West seat to return to the Assembly for the fourth successive term. Also in the fray on Saturday is TMC turncoat Rajib Banerjee from Domjur in Howrah district on a BJP ticket.

BJP MPs Locket Chatterjee and Nisith Pramanik are contesting from Chuchura and Dinhata seats in Hoogly and Cooch Behar districts, respectively.

Overall, the election in the fourth phase will take place in constituencies spread over Howrah (Part II), South 24 Parganas (Part III), Hooghly (Part II), Alipurduar and Cooch Behar in the fourth phase of the West Bengal Assembly election.

Polling will be held for nine Assembly constituencies in Howrah, 11 in South 24 Parganas, five in Alipurduar, nine in Coochbehar and ten in Hooghly.

Here is the full list of constituencies going to polls in tomorrow's election:

Sl No Assembly Constituency No
Constituency Name
1 1 Mekliganj (SC)
2 2
Mathabhanga (SC)
3 3
Coochbehar Uttar (SC)
4 4
Coochbehar Dakshin
5 5 Sitalkuchi (SC)
6 6 Sitai (SC)
7 7 Dinhata
8 8 Natabari
9 9 Tufanganj
10 10
Kumargram (ST)
11 11 Kalchini (ST)
12 12 Alipurduars
13 13 Falakata (SC)
14 14 Madarihat (ST)
15 147
Sonarpur Dakshin
16 148 Bhangar
17 149 Kasba
18 150 Jadavpur
19 151 Sonarpur Uttar
20 152 Tollyganj
21 153 Behala Purba
22 154 Behala Paschim
23 155 Maheshtala
24 156 Budge Budge
25 157 Metiaburuz
26 169 Bally
27 170 Howrah Uttar
28 171 Howrah Madhya
29 172 Shibpur
30 173 Howrah Dakshin
31 174 Sankrail (SC)
32 175 Panchla
33 176 Uluberia Purba
34 184 Domjur
35 185 Uttarpara
36 186 Sreerampur
37 187 Champdani
38 188 Singur
39 189 Chandannagar
40 190 Chunchura
41 191 Balagarh (SC)
42 192 Pandua
43 193 Saptagram
44 194 Chanditala

Updated Date: April 09, 2021 22:33:01 IST

TAGS:

also read

West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Narayangarh profile: TMC's Pradyot Kumar Ghosh won seat in 2016
Politics

West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Narayangarh profile: TMC's Pradyot Kumar Ghosh won seat in 2016

Narayangarh will go to polls on 1 April. The results of the election will be declared on 2 May

West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Sabang profile: TMC's Gita Rani Bhunia won seat in 2017 bypoll
Politics

West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Sabang profile: TMC's Gita Rani Bhunia won seat in 2017 bypoll

The Sabang constituency lies in the Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal. It is part of the Ghatal Lok Sabha constituency.

'Replace Didi; even birds won't be allowed to enter Bengal,' says Amit Shah at rally in Sitalkuchi
Politics

'Replace Didi; even birds won't be allowed to enter Bengal,' says Amit Shah at rally in Sitalkuchi

Shah, who was on a whirlwind tour of the state, addressing two rallies and taking part in two roadshows, also said that BJP would win 50 of the 60 seats that went to polls in the first two phases