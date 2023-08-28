West Bengal: 3 minors kill another after feeding 'rosogulla', cold drink for 'last wish' as mother couldn't pay ransom

A shocking incident unfolded in a small village in Bengal, where a group of three minors, kidnapped a 14-year-old boy for ransom money but ended up killing him after fulfilling his last wish, which was to have ‘roshogulla’ and ‘cold drink’ before dying.

The chilling submission emerged from a report submitted to the Juvenile Justice Board in Nadia’s Krishnanagar.

This disturbing incident took place on August 25 following an alleged demand for a ransom of Rs 3 lakh sent to the boy’s mother, who was a widow struggling financially.

The victim, a student in the eighth grade, met a tragic fate on August 25 at the hands of three other young individuals, all minors.

The chain of events began on a Friday afternoon when the young boy went missing. His mother, named Soma, explained, “He had gone to a shop, but when night came, he hadn’t returned home.

Worried about his absence, I filed a complaint at the Kotwali police station early on Saturday.”

The three young suspects were taken into custody on the following Saturday after admitting their involvement in the crime.

According to their confession of the accused persons, they lured the boy to the outskirts of Krishnanagar town.

There, they carried out a horrifying act, strangling the young victim and then concealing his lifeless body in a sack before discarding it into a nearby pond.

The authorities were able to recover the victim’s body, shedding light on the tragic fate he had suffered. It’s suspected that the kidnappers knew the victim personally, making the situation even more distressing.

Their motive for their actions, as they claimed, was to obtain the ransom money to buy a computer for gaming.

The victim had lost his father a few years ago and was living with his mother, who worked as a domestic helper. They were staying with relatives in Ghurni, which is part of Krishnanagar.