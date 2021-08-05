'Welcome to 60+ young at heart club:' Anand Mahindra extends birthday wishes to Barack Obama

On the occasion of Obama's 60th birthday, businessman Anand Mahindra shared a picture of himself with the former US president. The photograph is over a decade old and was clicked in 2010 at Mumbai's Trident Hotel

On the occasion of Barack Obama's 60th birthday, businessman Anand Mahindra shared a picture of himself with the former President of the United States. The photograph is over a decade old and was clicked in 2010 at Mumbai's Trident Hotel.

Obama was present for the US-India Business Council and Entrepreneurship Summit along with businessman Ajay Piramal of Piramal Enterprises Limited, Mahindra and others.

Sharing the picture, Mahindra said he continues to treasure this photo because it is rare for global leaders to enjoy approval beyond their tenure in power. Wishing the former POTUS on his birthday, Mahindra, who is 66 years old, welcomed Obama to the '60+ young at heart' club.

Janamdin ki hardik shubhkamnaen @BarackObama Rarely do global leaders enjoy such enduring approval beyond their tenure in power. Hence I continue to treasure this photo. Happy Birthday & welcome to the 60+ young at heart club. pic.twitter.com/8ac4dIQE87 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 5, 2021

He wished Obama "Janamdin ki hardik shubhkamnaen (Happy Birthday)".

Obama turned 60 on 4 August this year. Born in 1961, he was elected the 44th President of the US and with that, he became the first Black President of the country.

Since posted this morning, Mahindra's tweet has been liked over 3,000 times and several people have commented on the photograph.

In the comments section, Twitter user Manoj posted several pictures of Obama from his childhood to the White House, wishing the former President on his 60th birthday.

Rise and Shine…Happy Birthday Mr. Obama🎉🎂🎈🎉🎂🎈🎉🎂🎈🎉🎂🎈🎉🎂🎈🎉🎂🎈🎉🎂🎈🎉🎂🎈🎉🎂🎈🎉 pic.twitter.com/O5sGN8pvzt — Manoj K Jha aka Manu 😷 (@manojgjha) August 5, 2021

Another user Dinesh Joshi wished Obama on his birthday and said that "he is the leader who got the world together".

Happy Birthday to the leader that got the world together . May God give him happiness and good health.. — Dinesh Joshi (@officeofdnj) August 5, 2021

Obama served as the President of the US from 2009 to 2017. After getting elected for the first time in 2008, he was reelected in 2012 for a second term. He was succeeded by Donald Trump.