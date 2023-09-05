'We have followed Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas... has yielded great dividends': PM Modi

India’s approach of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’ has remained its guiding principle in the country’s global relations as well, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an exclusive interview to Moneycontrol.

The Prime Minister said India’s agenda for G20 was welcomed universally because the world knew that the country would bring its proactive and positive approach to help find solutions to global issues.

“We have followed the approach of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas in our country over the last nine years,” PM Modi said ahead of the G20 Summit scheduled on 9 and 10 September in New Delhi.

“It has yielded great dividends in bringing the country together to pursue progress and deliver the fruits of growth to the last mile. Today, there is international recognition for the success of this model, too. This is our guiding principle in global relations as well,” the Prime Minister said.

“India has also been advancing the interests of the developing world, including the interests of nations not represented in the G20, such as the countries of the African Union,” he said.

“Further, perhaps for the first time in the history of G20, the troika is with the developing world — Indonesia, India, and Brazil. This troika can amplify the voice of the developing world at a crucial time when there are increased tensions due to global geopolitics.”

The G20 troika refers to the previous, current and incoming G20 presidencies.

Global outlook on India

Speaking on the global outlook on India and its prospects, the Prime Minister said: “When global leaders meet me, they are filled with a sense of optimism about India due to the efforts of 140 crore Indians across various sectors. They are also convinced that India has a lot to offer and must play a larger role in shaping the global future. This has also been witnessed in their support for our work through the G20 platform.”

PM Modi has been leading from the front on the issue of the African Union’s membership of the G20. In June, he wrote to the G20 leaders pitching for according the African Union the full membership of the grouping at its New Delhi summit.

A few weeks later, the proposal was formally included in the draft communique for the summit during the third G20 Sherpas meeting that took place in Karnataka’s Hampi in July.

A final decision on the proposal would be taken at the G20 summit to be held in New Delhi on 9 and 10 September.

India’s growth not only for Indians, but also the world

PM Modi said India’s growth is not only good for Indians, but also the world.

“India’s growth is clean and green growth. India’s growth is being achieved with a human-centric approach that can be replicated in other countries too. India’s growth helps further the interests of the Global South,” PM Modi said.

On Friday, Moody’s Investors Service raised India’s growth projection for the calendar year 2023 to 6.7 per cent citing robust underlying economic momentum.

In the Global Macro Outlook 2023-24 (August update), Moody’s said strong services expansion and capital expenditures have propelled India’s 7.8 per cent real GDP growth in the second (April-June) quarter from a year ago.

The two-day G20 Summit will see top leaders including US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed Bin Salman and Japan’s Fumio Kishida in attendance.

The full interview will be available on www.moneycontrol.com at 7:30 am on Wednesday, 6 September, 2023.