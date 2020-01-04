'We are 80%, you are only 15%', BJP's G Somashekhar Reddy warns anti-CAA protesters; Congress files plaint against Ballari MLA

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Ballari G Somashekhar Reddy on Friday stoked controversy by warning those protesting against the amended citizenship law of consequences if the majority community were to hit the streets, according to several media reports.

"Be careful because we are 80 percent of the population while you are just 15 percent. You are just a minority, and I want you to think what will happen if the majority comes out on the streets against you all," said the Ballari MLA in in an apparent reference to the Muslim community at a rally in Ballari, NDTV reported.

Reddy also attacked the Congress and its supporters for “misleading” people and said that BJP MP Tejasvi Surya's was right in calling anti-CAA protesters as "puncturewallahs". “People in Congress are idiots. They are trying to mislead you and you believe them and then come out on streets,” he said, as per the NDTV report.

According to News18, Reddy also warned the protesters not to do nakhra (drama). “I want to warn people who are protesting. It has only been five months that we are in power and if you do too much nakhra, imagine what will happen to you when we come for you," the report quoted him as saying.

Reacting sharply to Reddy's remarks, the Congress on Saturday filed a complaint against him.

Filed a Criminal complaint against @BJP4Karnataka MLA Somashekar Reddy for his derogatory statements against minorities.

A delegation from @INCKarnataka led by Shri. @siddaramaiah met ADGP Dr. MA Salim to file the complaint. pic.twitter.com/coTovzLHFT — B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan (@BZZameerAhmedK) January 4, 2020

Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan on Saturday accused the BJP MLA of trying to "destroy the peace of the country", reported ANI.

Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which proposes to grant citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Parsi, Christians, Jain and Buddhist refugees from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh, have been carried out in various parts of Karnataka, including in Bengaluru and Mangaluru.

With inputs from ANI

