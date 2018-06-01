WBSCTE to announce West Bengal JEXPO 2018 result today; check scores on webscte.co.in

The West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education and Skill Development (WBSCTE) will announce the West Bengal JEXPO 2018 result today (1 June), as per an official statement. The candidates can check their result on the official website webscte.co.in.

The WB JEXPO 2018 exam was conducted on 29 April.

Here are the steps to check the West Bengal JEXPO results 2018:

Step 1: Log on to the official website webscte.co.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for West Bengal JEXPO results 2018.

Step 3: Fill in the candidate's details, including roll number and name.

Step 4: Save the result and take a printout of the result for future reference.

Students can also get the results on their mobile through SMS. Send JEXPO<space>enrollment number to 56070.

Android mobile users may download the Android Mobile App “WBSCTE Results 2018” from the Google Play Store to view the result.

The post-result counseling sessions will take place once the results are out and the students are advised to register themselves for the counseling. It is mandatory for all the qualifying students to attend the counseling once they get their WBSCTE JEXPO 2018 results. Candidates are required to fill their forms with college preferences and courses as per their rank.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.