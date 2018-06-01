WBSCTE announces JEXPO-2018, VOCLET-2018 results, check scores at webscte.co.in

The WBSCTE (West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education and Skill Development) has announced the results of the JEXPO-2018 and VOCLET-2018 examinations. The examinations were held for admissions to diplomas in engineering and technology in the Polytechnics of West Bengal.

Candidates can check their results on the website webscte.co.in. Results can also be checked via SMS by sending the message 'JEXPO<space>Enrolment No.' to 56070 or 'VOCLET <space> Enrolment No.' to 56070.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the merit list will be available on the website webscte.co.in, as also the websites www.exametc.com, www.indiaresults.com, www.examresults.net and www.results.shiksha.

The post-result counseling sessions will take place soon and the students are advised to register themselves for the counselling. It is mandatory for all the qualifying students to attend the counselling once they get their WBSCTE JEXPO 2018 results. Candidates are required to fill their forms with college preferences and courses as per their rank.

Steps to check the results

-Log on to the official website webscte.co.in.

-Click on the link for West Bengal JEXPO results 2018.

-Fill in the candidate's details, including roll number and name.

-Save the result and take a printout of the result for future reference.