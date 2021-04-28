The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has declared the result for the posts of Lecturer in Humanities and Computer Science and Technology. Candidates, who have appeared for the written examination, can check their results on the official website - wbpsc.gov.in.

According to official notifications, a total of 81 candidates have been shortlisted for the recruitment drive against 85 vacancies. Applicants have been selected under the Department of Technical Education, Training and Skill Development.

Among the total 81 candidates, 43 posts are for Lecturer in Computer Science and Technology and 38 posts are for Lecturer in Humanities.

The official notice also states that, “candidates are hereby informed that no separate intimation letter will be sent in this regard.”

Aspirants can check their results by following these simple steps:

Step 1: Go to the official site, wbpsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link “LIST OF CANDIDATES RECOMMENDED FOR APPOINTMENT TO 38 (THIRTY-EIGHT) TEMPORARY BUT LIKELY TO BE PERMANENT POSTS OF LECTURER IN HUMANITIES...” or “LIST OF CANDIDATES RECOMMENDED FOR APPOINTMENT TO 43 (FORTY-THREE) TEMPORARY BUT LIKELY TO BE PERMANENT POSTS OF LECTURER IN COMPUTER SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY...”

Step 3: Within a few minutes, the results will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check and download the results in PDF format

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference (if required)

Here are the direct links:

https://wbpsc.gov.in/Download?param1=20210427184022_lh38cand_001.pdf¶m2=advertisement

https://wbpsc.gov.in/Download?param1=20210427183749_lcst43cand_001.pdf¶m2=advertisement

WPSC is a renowned state agency that organises the Civil Services Examination for entry-level appointments to other Civil Services of West Bengal in India.