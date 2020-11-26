WBPSC Clerkship mains admit card released at pscwbapplication.in; exam on 6 December
The WBPSC clerkship main exam is scheduled to be held on 6 December for one hour and will begin at 11 am
The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) released the admit cards for the clerkship main (Part 2) exam 2019 on its official website on Wednesday, 25 November. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment exam are advised to visit pscwbapplication.in and download their hall tickets in the online mode.
The WBPSC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill vacancies for the posts of Lower Division Assistant or Lower Division Clerk and other similar posts in the Secretariat, Directorates, and district offices. The WBPSC clerkship main exam is scheduled to be held on 6 December for one hour and will begin at 11 am.
Follow these steps to download the WBPSC Clerkship mains admit card 2019:
Step 1: Visit the official site of the at pscwbapplication.in
Step 2: Click on the link that reads: ‘CLERKSHIP EXAMINATION (PART -II),2019 (Advertisement no. 5 / 2019)’ available on the homepage in the left hand side bar under the Admit Card section
Step 3: You will be redirected to another page where you need to enter your 'Enrolment No' or 'Name' and 'Date of Birth'
Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’
Step 5: View and download the WBPSC Clerkship Admit Card.
Here is the direct link to the portal
Candidates are advised to be mindful of the exam pattern and marks allotted to different sections. While English is in Group A, subjects like Bengali, Hindi, Urdu, Nepali, and Santali are in Group B. Both the groups will have questions of a total 50 marks.
The WBPSC Clerkship exam 2020 was conducted on 25 January. As many as 66,491 candidates are qualified to appear for the upcoming WBPSC Clerk Part 2 Exam 2019.
