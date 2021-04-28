WBPSC Civil Service 2021: Exams postponed due to COVID-19; check details at wbpsc.gov.in
The commission will soon announce new dates and hence, all aspirants are advised to regularly check the official website
The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has deferred the Civil Service Exam 2021 along with other examinations due to the COVID-19 crisis. As per a notification, all written examinations which were scheduled from 7 May till 30 June stand postponed. The commission will soon announce new dates and hence, all aspirants are advised to regularly check the official website.
The commission has recently announced that the interview for the West Bengal Civil Services (Exe.). Examination, 2019 (for both Group ‘A’ and ‘B’ Services) will be held online from 30 April 2021 to 20 May.
Check the guidelines to be followed for the interview below:
- Every candidate will be informed about the tentative time slot for the interview through email
- Candidates are advised to take part in the interview from his desktop, webcam, laptop, smartphone, or tablet with a high-speed internet connection
- A candidate is required to be present in front of his laptop or computer for at least 30 minutes in advance of the scheduled interview time slot
- The candidate should be alone in the room and nobody is allowed to enter the room during the interview
- It is advised to keep the mobile in silent mode
Candidates are required to upload the following scanned documents at least three days prior to the interview:
- Passport size coloured photograph
- Certificate/Admit Card of Madhyamik/equivalent examination
- Graduation Certificate or Mark Sheet
- SC/ST/OBC certificate, if applicable
- NCL certificate for OBC candidates
- PWD certificate, if it is applicable
also read
West Bengal polls: Top BJP, TMC leaders push ahead with big rallies despite record spike in COVID-19 cases
In the past 24 hours, West Bengal registered its single-highest coronavirus spike with 8,419 new cases
West Bengal polls: Calcutta HC orders strict compliance with COVID protocol during campaigning
"We are dealing with an extraordinary situation and this calls for extraordinary measures," the division bench observed
Rahul Gandhi cancels upcoming rallies in West Bengal due to rise in COVID-19 cases
The Congress leader also exhorted all political leaders 'to think deeply about the consequences of holding large public rallies under the current circumstances'