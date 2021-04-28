The commission will soon announce new dates and hence, all aspirants are advised to regularly check the official website

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has deferred the Civil Service Exam 2021 along with other examinations due to the COVID-19 crisis. As per a notification, all written examinations which were scheduled from 7 May till 30 June stand postponed. The commission will soon announce new dates and hence, all aspirants are advised to regularly check the official website.

The commission has recently announced that the interview for the West Bengal Civil Services (Exe.). Examination, 2019 (for both Group ‘A’ and ‘B’ Services) will be held online from 30 April 2021 to 20 May.

Check the guidelines to be followed for the interview below:

Every candidate will be informed about the tentative time slot for the interview through email Candidates are advised to take part in the interview from his desktop, webcam, laptop, smartphone, or tablet with a high-speed internet connection A candidate is required to be present in front of his laptop or computer for at least 30 minutes in advance of the scheduled interview time slot The candidate should be alone in the room and nobody is allowed to enter the room during the interview It is advised to keep the mobile in silent mode

Candidates are required to upload the following scanned documents at least three days prior to the interview: