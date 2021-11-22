WBPSC AE admit card to release today at wbpsc.gov.in, check steps to download here

The advertisement declares that no physical admit card will be issued from the office of the Commission and applicants have to download the admit card from the Commission’s website

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will release the admit card for Assistant Engineer (Mechanical/Electrical) prelims exam 2020 today, 22 November. The admit cards will release for the WBPSC AE preliminary exam and will be available on the official website at - https://wbpsc.gov.in/ .

Methodical procedure to download the WBPSC AE admit card is as follows:

- Visit the official website at https://wbpsc.gov.in/

- Go to Candidate’s Corner section given on the main page

- Click on link that reads, Download hall tickets for written/screening test

- Key in your login credentials to enter the WBPSC portal

- Download your official admit card and also keep a hardcopy

The exam for Assistant Engineer (Mechanical/Electrical) is being carried out for recruitment in the West Bengal Health Engineering Service (Mechanical/Electrical) under the Department of Public Health Engineering, Government of West Bengal.

According to an advertisement issued by WBPSC on the website, the WBPSC AE exam will be conducted on 28 November from 12 noon to 2 pm. Applicants who qualify the written test will be shortlisted for an interview round.

The advertisement declares that no physical admit card will be issued from the office of the Commission and applicants have to download the admit card from the Commission’s website.

Candidates are allowed provisionally to appear in the test, as per and in case any applicant faces an inconvenience, they can contact the Commission’s office in person from 25 November to 26 November, between 11 am to 3:30 pm.

The Commission’s enquiry along with the scheme and syllabus of the aforementioned exam and all the details of the exam are available at the official website of the Commission.

The recruitment drive for WBPSC AE is being carried out under the advertisement 03/2020 for a total of 18 posts of Assistant Engineer (Mechanical/Electrical) and applications for this exam were invited last year in the month of January and February.