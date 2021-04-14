WBPSC 2019 Audit and Accounts Service Mains Paper-IV cancelled; check new date here
The West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service (Main) Examination, 2019 Paper-IV has been cancelled.
It was previously held on 28 February.
This information was announced by the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) on its official website: http://pscwbapplication.in/.
As per the official notification, “The re-examination of the said paper will be held on 7 May, 2021 (Friday) at different venues in Kolkata. The detailed PROGRAMME of the examination is available on the Commission’s website at https://wbpsc.gov.in . Candidates are requested to visit the same for details”.
Applicants can download their e-admit cards for the Compulsory Paper of Business Mathematics and Statistics (Paper-IV) from the WBPSC website from 30 April.
The exam was conducted on 27 and 28 February for compulsory papers and on 1, 3, 4 and 5 March for optional papers (group A, B and C).
This recruitment drive is conducted for 70 vacancies under the West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service at the state Finance Department.
Students can check the re-exam date by following these steps:
Step 1: Go to the official website pscwbapplication.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘What's New’ section available on the home page
Step 3: Click on the link that says, ‘IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING WEST BENGAL AUDIT AND ACCOUNTS SERVICE RECRUITMENT (MAIN) EXAMINATION, [ADVERTISEMENT NO. 28/2019]’
Step 4: The PDF with the re-exam date will open in a new window
Step 5: Applicants can take a printout of the same for future reference
For any further update or details, applicants can check on the official website of WBPSC.
