WBPSC 2019 Audit and Accounts Service Mains Paper-IV cancelled; check new date here

The exam was conducted on 27 and 28 February for compulsory papers and on 1, 3, 4 and 5 March for optional papers (group A, B and C)

The West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service (Main) Examination, 2019 Paper-IV has been cancelled.

It was previously held on 28 February.

This information was announced by the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) on its official website: http://pscwbapplication.in/.

As per the official notification, “The re-examination of the said paper will be held on 7 May, 2021 (Friday) at different venues in Kolkata. The detailed PROGRAMME of the examination is available on the Commission’s website at https://wbpsc.gov.in . Candidates are requested to visit the same for details”.

Applicants can download their e-admit cards for the Compulsory Paper of Business Mathematics and Statistics (Paper-IV) from the WBPSC website from 30 April.

This recruitment drive is conducted for 70 vacancies under the West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service at the state Finance Department.

Students can check the re-exam date by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website pscwbapplication.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘What's New’ section available on the home page

Step 3: Click on the link that says, ‘IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING WEST BENGAL AUDIT AND ACCOUNTS SERVICE RECRUITMENT (MAIN) EXAMINATION, [ADVERTISEMENT NO. 28/2019]’

Step 4: The PDF with the re-exam date will open in a new window

Step 5: Applicants can take a printout of the same for future reference

For any further update or details, applicants can check on the official website of WBPSC.