The results for Round 2 seat allotment of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) for JEE (Main) and Architecture have been declared. Candidates who had applied for the WBJEEB exam can visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in to check the second round seat allotment results.

Steps to access the WBJEE Round 2 seat allotment results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEEB - wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: Follow the link that reads, “View seat allotment result round 2 for JEE(Main) and Architecture”.

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as type of registration, WBJEE roll number, password, and security PIN.

Step 4: Click on Submit and the round 2 seat allotment result 2021 will be displayed.

Check the direct link here:

https://admissions.nic.in/WBJEEB2021/WBJEEb/root/Home.aspx?enc=yVQCIiq12npg+pcvNJRdc8EcrMAKmevyvqpG9j1scbVPZTbL1nl3wi+jtk/XkiJ1

In order to lock a seat, candidates have to pay the required fee and report to their respective colleges. They also have to ensure that the following documents are verified:

Class 10 and 12 certificates

• WBJEE 2021 admit card

• WBJEE 2021 scorecard

• Passport size photograph

• A Government identification such as Aadhar card

The process of document verification for the second round will be held between 22 and 26 October. Candidates who are not satisfied with the allotted college can let their seats float instead of freezing them. Another round of counselling for WBJEE, called the Mock-up round, will be held soon.

The registrations for the Mock-up round will be done from 1 to 4 November, with locking of seats being done on 3 and 4 November and seat allotment tentatively taking place on 8 November.

Admissions to engineering and degree colleges in West Bengal are done through the West Bengal Joint Examinations Board. WBJEE exams are conducted annually.