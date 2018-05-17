WBJEE Result 2018: West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam results declared; check scores on wbjeeb.in

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has declared the results of WBJEE 2018 today. The result is available in online mode only and can be checked by logging into the result portal using the candidate's login details.

Ranks cards, displaying the rank and marks obtained by the candidate, are also available. Based on the result, the participating institutes of WBJEE will release merit lists for counselling and seat allotment. A state-level exam, WBJEE 2018 was conducted in the offline mode on 22 April. The total number of registrations for the exam was more than 1.27 lakh.

The four-hour exam included objective-type questions from three subjects – physics, chemistry and mathematics. Maximum 75 questions were asked of mathematics, while chemistry and physics contributed 40 each. The total marks for WBJEE 2018 is 200.

Important Dates

Event Date Declaration of Result 23 May 2018 Counselling Second-third week of July

How to check your result?

To check the result, the candidate has to go to the official WBJEE website and follow the steps given below:

-Click on the result link

-Login to the result portal using the WBJEE 2018 application number and password

-Upon successful login, the result would be displayed

The candidate must download and take a printout of the WBJEE result, which will be available in the form of rank cards.

Details displayed on the rank card (result sheet)

Name and gender of the candidate

Date of birth

Category

Domicile

Roll and application numbers

Rank obtained in the entrance exam

Total scores

Subject-wise scores obtained in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics

What to do if the rank card is misplaced?

While candidates have to keep their rank cards safe, they may in unforeseen circumstances lose it. In such a case, they can apply to the board till 31 July, 2018 and pay a fee of Rs 500 via a demand draft in favour of 'West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board' payable in Kolkata.

What after result?

Based on the results, admission authorities will prepare category-wise merit lists for shortlisting candidates for counselling and seat allotment. The counselling will be conducted in online mode. It is likely that WBJEE counselling will take place in the second week of June. Candidates must note that the registration for counselling will be allowed only once, at the start of the first round of counselling. There will three rounds of counselling in total.

The counselling process of the exam comprises the following steps:

Registration: Candidates can register based on either WBJEE or JEE Main scores, or both. If the candidates choose any one of the two options, they have to enter the application number of that particular exam, roll number, name and date of birth. However, details of both the exams have to be entered if the candidates want to apply under both channels.

Payment of counselling fee: Upon successful registration, the candidate has to proceed to pay the applicable counselling fee of Rs 500 (for all candidates). The fee is non-refundable and can be paid online using internet banking, credit or debit cards. Offline payment is also accepted if paid using e-challan of Allahabad Bank.

Choice filling and locking: The candidates have to next enter their choice of college and programmes from the available options. It is recommended that the candidate enters as many choices as possible to increase his/her chances of getting admission. After entering the choices, the candidate has to lock them or else last saved choices would be considered as the final choice.

Seat allotment: The allotment of seats will be done based on the merit of the candidates and opted choices. Since the counselling is conducted online, the candidates will have to login to their individual login accounts to check the seat allotment status.

Picking the right college

At the time of counselling the candidate has to enter choices of colleges, and a prior knowledge of the top engineering colleges in West Bengal is recommended. It will ensure the candidate won’t end up opting for a low-ranked institute if a better option is available. Below are some of the top-ranked engineering institutes in the state that offers admission on the basis of WBJEE 2018.

-Jadavpur University, Kolkata

-Institute of Engineering and Management, Kolkata

-Bengal Institute of Technology, Kolkata

-Bidhan Chandra Krishi Viswa Vidyalaya, Nadia

-Kalyani Government Engineering College, Nadia

Checking the cutoff to assess your chances

When sorting the colleges for admission, the candidates must also check the minimum marks needed for admission to these colleges in the chosen discipline. This way they will be able to greatly increase their strike rate. Generally, the cutoff tends to be high for higher ranked institutes like Jadavpur University. Further, if you go for popular disciplines like 'computer science', the cutoff rank could be very high – the cutoff rank for admission to the discipline at Jadavpur University in 2017 for open category was 153. The WBJEE cutoff is category-specific, so candidates must consider this point when consulting the cutoff tables.

