WBJEE JENPAUH Result 2019 Declared: West Bengal board announces scores of common entrance exam on wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE JENPAUH Result 2019 Declared: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) announced the results of common entrance examination titled JENPAUH 2019 today (Friday, 26 July).

Candidates who appeared for the WBJEE JENPAUH exam 2019 can their scores on the state board's official website – wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE JENPAUH is a state-level entrance examination organised every year to offer admission to courses such as BSc Nursing, BSc Operation Theatre Technology, BSc PA, Bachelor of Physiotherapy and BSc Perfusion Technology.

This year, the WBJEE JENPAUH entrance exam was conducted on 30 June.

The results have been in the form of a scorecard. Candidates who qualify the JENPAUH 2019 exam will be shortlisted for the online counselling process, which will be held in August, 2019. .

The scorecard will entail details such as – candidates’ name, rank secured, total marks and the qualifying status. After the announcement of WBJEE JENPAUH Result 2019, separate merit lists will be prepared for various programmes.

Steps to check WBJEE JENPAUH Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEE – wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'WBJEE 2019 Rank Card' tab

Step 3: Enter your login credentials — application number, password or date of birth

Step 4: Your WBJEE JENPAUH Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the printout copy of your scorecard for admission process

About WBJEE

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination or the (WBJEE) is a state-government controlled centralised test conducted by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board for admission to many private and governmental engineering institutions in West Bengal.