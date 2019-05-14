WBJEE Admit Card 2019: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination admit card 2019 released; check wbjeeb.nic.in for details

WBJEE Admit Card 2019: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) released the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) admit card 2019 today. Candidates who registered for the entrance exam can download their admit cards from the official website of the board wbjeeb.nic.in.

The application process began from 26 November, 2018 to 22 January, 2019.

The WBJEE 2019 exam is scheduled to be conducted in offline mode on 26 May, 2019. The tentative result date for WBJEE 2019 is set on 2 July, 2019.

Steps to download WBJEE 2019 Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the WBJEE tab.

Step 3: Click on the ‘WBJEE Admit Card 2019’ option

Step 4: On the new page, enter your log in details like application number and password.

Step 5: Click on the 'Submit' button.

Step 6: Once your admit card appears, download and take a print out of it for future use.

Candidates are advised to check whether all the information on their admit card is correct. Every candidate will have to carry their admit card or hall ticket to the examination hall without which they won't be permitted to sit for the exam.

Candidates are required to sit for two papers on 26 May-Paper I (Mathematics) from 11 am to 1 pm followed by Paper II (Physics and Chemistry) from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) is an annual engineering and medical examination entrance examination conducted in the state conducted by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board.

