WBJEE 2021: Round 1 seat allotment result declared; check scores at wbjeeb.nic.in

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEE) has declared the round 1 seat allotment results today, 19 August. Candidates who were waiting for their WBJEE seat allotment result can avail the scores by visiting the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in.

To avail the results, students need to log in to the official portal by using their roll number and password.

Candidates, who are satisfied with their results, will have to pay a seat acceptance fee. Following this, they need to report to the institution for the admission process after document verification that will take place from 19 to 24 August (excluding 20 August- holiday for Muharram), a notification from the board mentions.

Here are simple steps to check WBJEE 2021 round 1 seat allotment result:

Step 1: Go to the official website wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads “WBJEE seat allotment result” that appears on the homepage

Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates need to submit their roll number, password, and security pin correctly

Step 4: After providing all required details, click on the “Sign In” button on the screen

Step 5: Within a few seconds, the WBJEE round 1 seat allotment 2021 results will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: First, check the seat allotment result properly and then follow to download the provisional allotment order

Click here for direct link to check results

This year, a total of 65,170 students had reportedly appeared for the exam, out of which, 64,850 (99.5 percent) students have passed the test.

The test was conducted on 17 July, in an offline Optical mark recognition (OMR) based format for admission in undergraduate (UG) programmes in engineering and technology, pharmacy, and architecture in universities, government colleges, and self-financed institutes across the state.