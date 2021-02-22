WBJEE 2021: Application form to be released on 23 February, check details at wbjeeb.nic.in

To sit for the examination, candidates must have passed class 12 or equivalent examination with physics and mathematics as subjects

The application form of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2021 will be released on 23 February on the official website -- wbjeeb.nic.in.

According to a report in NDTV, the West Bengal Join Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will hold the entrance exam tentatively on 11 July while the online correction facility will be available from 24 to 26 February.

The report adds that the WBJEE 2021 admit cards will be issued tentatively on 7 July.

To sit for the examination, candidates must have passed class 12 or equivalent examination with physics and mathematics as subjects. Candidates should have chemistry/ biotechnology/ biology/ computer science/ computer application as compulsory subjects with individual pass marks in all three subjects. To be eligible, candidates must score at least 45 percent marks in these subjects. However, there is a 5 percent relaxation for reserved category students.

Here's how to apply for WBJEE 2021:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: Once there, they need to click 'apply; under new candidate-login on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates need to fill all necessary information for registration, go to the homepage and apply under registered candidates login.

Step 4: Candidates need to fill in the application form, upload their signature and photograph, and subsequently, pay the application fee.

Step 5: They need to download the confirmation page.

According to the official notification, for WBJEE 2021, application for the examination must be done online only and no printed form will be made available. As per the notification, candidates must have a mobile number and a unique email ID as all future communications will be sent to the registered mobile number and email ID.

The application fee for WBJEE 2021 is Rs 500 for General candidates and Rs 400 for SC/ST/OBC-A/ OBC-B candidates. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card of WBJEE 2021, a copy of colour photograph as uploaded during online application and any photo identity card in original such as Aadhaar card/ Pan card/ Passport/ voter card/ 10th standard admit card/ School ID card when entering the examination centre.