WBHRB Recruitment 2021: Applications for 8,634 Staff Nurse, MO and GDMO posts begin; check wbhrb.in
Of the total vacant posts, there are 6,114 vacancies for Staff Nurse posts, 1,313 posts for Medical Officers and 1,207 posts for General Duty Medical Officers
The West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) has released a notification for the recruitment of 8,634 personnel for Staff Nurse, Medical Officer (Specialist) and General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) posts.
Eligible candidates can visit the official site of WBHRB at wbhrb.in to find out more about the job notification and the recruitment process.
According to Times Now, of the total vacant posts, there are 6,114 vacancies for Staff Nurse posts, 1,313 posts for Medical Officers and 1,207 posts for General Duty Medical Officers. Candidates will have to apply for the posts in the online mode and there are different time periods for registration of different posts.
Online registration for Staff Nurse posts begins on 17 March and candidates can register till 26 March. Medical Officer candidates can apply for the posts from 12 March and the last date is 20 March. Applicants for the post of GDMO need to register between 12 and 20 March.
There are different age and educational qualification criteria set for the candidates. The Staff Nurse candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 39 as on 1 January, 2021. They must have a degree in General Nursing and Midwifery/ Basic BSc (Nursing)/ Post Basic BSc (Nursing) course. They must also have spoken and written knowledge of Bengali and/ or Nepali.
In case of the MO applicants, their age must not be more than 40 as on 1 January. They must have a MBBS degree included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Also, a recognised and requisite Post-Graduate qualification in the respective specialty and a Medical Council Registration as Medical Practitioner must be there.
Lastly, the GDMO candidates must hold a MBBS degree included in the First or Second Schedule or Part-II of the Third Schedule of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. They should also have a Medical Council Registration as Medical Practitioner. The maximum age limit is 36.
