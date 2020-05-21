WBBSE to declare Class 10 result in June, Class 12 exams to be held from 29 June to 6 July; check wbbse.org for details

WBBSE Class 10 result | The West Bengal Board Class 10 result will be announced in the first week of June. The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) held Class 10 exams from 18 to 27 February.

The Board usually declares the Madhyamik result within 88 days after conducting the exams. This year, Class 10 results have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

WBBSE Madhyamik 2020 result will be declared on the official website of the Board at http://wbbse.org/. Students can also check their through SMS, reported Careers360.

The WBBSE had completed the evaluation process of the Madhyamik examination by 12 May, reported The Indian Express.

Further steps would be taken when the lockdown was eased, said the Board president Kalyanmoy Ganguly.

“It will take a month to complete the post evaluation process, following which the results can be announced by August,” added Ganguly.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Council for Higher Secondary Examinations (WBHSC) has recently announced that the remaining Class 12 exams would be conducted from 29 June to 6 July. Most of the Class 12 exams were held from 13 to 21 March, but some papers had to be postponed in view of the coronavirus lockdown.

Class 12 exams that got deferred are Physics, Nutrition, Education, Accountancy, Chemistry, Economics, Journalism, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic, French, Statistics, Geography, Costing and Taxation, Home Management and Family Resource Management.

Schools in the state have been asked to promote Class 11 students. They need to send marks of already completed examinations of Class 11 in the specified format to the Board by 22 June.