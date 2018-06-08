WBBSE result 2018: West Bengal Board Class 12th result declared; check score on wbresults.nic.in or wbbse.org

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) declared the Class 12th (WB HS Class 12 Exam) result. Students can check their score on the official wbresults.nic.in or wbbse.org. Students will also be able to check their results on third-party websites like westbengalonline.in, indiaresults.com, results.shiksha.com,

The board had declared the Class 10th results on 6 June. The Class 10 exams were held from 12 to 21 March this year. According to Hindustan Times, a total of 11,02,921 students appeared for the Madhyamik exams this time, a spike from 10,71,846 students appearing for the exams last year.

The number of girls who sat for the exams was 6,21,366, which constitutes 56 percent of the total examinees. Meanwhile, 4,81,555 boys gave the exams this year, constituting 44 percent of the examinees.

Here is how students can check their West Bengal Board Class 10th and 12th results:

- Go to the official website, wbresults.nic.in or wbbse.org.

- Click on the link displayed on the official website which will display the results

- Enter your roll number and other details and press submit

- Take a print of your results for future reference

Students can also check their results via SMS. They have to type WB 10, followed by their roll number and send it to 54242, 56263 or 58888.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.