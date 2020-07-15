live

Madhyamik Result 2020 LIVE Updates: West Bengal board to announce Class 10 results soon; check wbresults.nic.in

Madhyamik Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Once the results are declared, students can check their Madhyamik scores at the board's official website - wbresults.nic.in.

FP Staff July 15, 2020 09:57:36 IST
Auto refresh feeds
Madhyamik Result 2020 LIVE Updates: West Bengal board to announce Class 10 results soon; check wbresults.nic.in

Highlights

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

July 15, 2020 - 09:56 (IST)

Madhyamik Result 2020 LATEST Updates

Students need at least 25% to clear Class 10 exams

To pass the Madhyamik or Class 10 exam, students need to obtain at least 25 percent marks.

To pass the Madhyamik or Class 10 exam, students need to clear in all the compulsory subjects scoring an overall 25 percent. Students failing in the WBBSE Examination 2020 can appear in the supplementary examination.

July 15, 2020 - 09:42 (IST)

Madhyamik Result 2020 LATEST Updates

Steps to check WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website – wbbse.org or wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'Madhyamik class 10 Exam Results 2020'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter the required details such as Roll Number or admit card id

Step 5: Your results will be displayed on the screen. Download and take the print out

July 15, 2020 - 09:26 (IST)

Check result via SMS

Students can check West Bengal Board's Class 10 results by sending a message WB10 <Roll Number> to 5676750.

July 15, 2020 - 09:25 (IST)

Evaluation delayed by nationwide lockdown

While the WBBSE Class 10 exams were held from 19 till 27 February, evaluation was delayed as a lockdown was imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Class 12 results will be announced on 17 July.

July 15, 2020 - 09:23 (IST)

Class 10 results expected around 10 am

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, or WBBSE, is expected to announce the Class 10 results between 10 and 10.30 am today. Students can check results on wbresult.nic.in and wbbse.org.

Madhyamik Result 2020 LATEST Updates: The West Bengal Board Of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the results of Madhyamik or Class 10 exam today (Wednesday, 15 July), announced Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday.

According to media reports, the results will be available at 10 am.

Mamata also added that the results of Class 12 board examination will be announced on 17 July.

Once the results are declared, students can check their scores at the board's official website - wbresults.nic.in. This year, over 10.15 lakh students await the results of WBBSE 10th exam.

To check the result on the official websites, candidates require to log in by entering their 11-digit roll number and date of birth.

Steps to check WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website – wbbse.org or wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'Madhyamik class 10 Exam Results 2020'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter the required details such as Roll Number or admit card id

Step 5: Your results will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take the print out

Passing criteria: 

To pass the Madhyamik or Class 10 exam, students need to obtain at least 25 percent marks.

To pass the Madhyamik or Class 10 exam, students need to clear in all the compulsory subjects scoring an overall 25 percent. Students failing in the WBBSE Examination 2020 can appear in the supplementary examination.

Once the results are declared, those who pass the exam will need to collect their original mark sheet from their respective schools.

About West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE)

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is the Education Board that has been entrusted the task of managing the secondary level school education in the state of West Bengal. The Board was established through the West Bengal Secondary Education Act, 1950, though it started functioning only around the year 1951.

The Board provides course curriculum to the affiliated schools, monitors the implementation of education policies and conducts the yearly WB Madhyamik Examination.

Updated Date: July 15, 2020 09:57:36 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

JAC 10th result 2020 pass percentage: 75.01% students pass Jharkhand Class 10 exams; boys outscore girls with 75.88%
India

JAC 10th result 2020 pass percentage: 75.01% students pass Jharkhand Class 10 exams; boys outscore girls with 75.88%

JAC 10th result 2020 pass percentage: The pass percentage of JAC 10th Result was an improvement as compared to the 2019 results when 70.81 percent students had cleared the board exam.

UP Madarsa Board Result 2020: Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education announces results; check scores at madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in
India

UP Madarsa Board Result 2020: Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education announces results; check scores at madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in

UP Madarsa Board Result 2020 | The Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education has declared the UP Madarsa Board result 2020 on 1 July on its official website - madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in.

Tamil Nadu 12th result 2020 Date: Class 12 results not to be declared today, board likely to conduct pending exams first, say reports
India

Tamil Nadu 12th result 2020 Date: Class 12 results not to be declared today, board likely to conduct pending exams first, say reports

Once declared, the Tamil Nadu HSE (+2) March 2020 Exam results will be available on tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in