Madhyamik Result 2020 LIVE Updates: West Bengal board to announce Class 10 results soon; check wbresults.nic.in

Madhyamik Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Once the results are declared, students can check their Madhyamik scores at the board's official website - wbresults.nic.in.

To pass the Madhyamik or Class 10 exam, students need to clear in all the compulsory subjects scoring an overall 25 percent. Students failing in the WBBSE Examination 2020 can appear in the supplementary examination.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, or WBBSE, is expected to announce the Class 10 results between 10 and 10.30 am today. Students can check results on wbresult.nic.in and wbbse.org .

Class 12 results will be announced on 17 July.

While the WBBSE Class 10 exams were held from 19 till 27 February, evaluation was delayed as a lockdown was imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Madhyamik Result 2020 LATEST Updates: The West Bengal Board Of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the results of Madhyamik or Class 10 exam today (Wednesday, 15 July), announced Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday.

According to media reports, the results will be available at 10 am.

Mamata also added that the results of Class 12 board examination will be announced on 17 July.

Result of Class 10 exams will be out tomorrow, while Class 12 results will be announced on 17th July: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/DCgEQlx07S — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2020

Once the results are declared, students can check their scores at the board's official website - wbresults.nic.in. This year, over 10.15 lakh students await the results of WBBSE 10th exam.

To check the result on the official websites, candidates require to log in by entering their 11-digit roll number and date of birth.

Steps to check WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website – wbbse.org or wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'Madhyamik class 10 Exam Results 2020'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter the required details such as Roll Number or admit card id

Step 5: Your results will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take the print out

Passing criteria:

To pass the Madhyamik or Class 10 exam, students need to obtain at least 25 percent marks.

To pass the Madhyamik or Class 10 exam, students need to clear in all the compulsory subjects scoring an overall 25 percent. Students failing in the WBBSE Examination 2020 can appear in the supplementary examination.

Once the results are declared, those who pass the exam will need to collect their original mark sheet from their respective schools.

About West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE)

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is the Education Board that has been entrusted the task of managing the secondary level school education in the state of West Bengal. The Board was established through the West Bengal Secondary Education Act, 1950, though it started functioning only around the year 1951.

The Board provides course curriculum to the affiliated schools, monitors the implementation of education policies and conducts the yearly WB Madhyamik Examination.