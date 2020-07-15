WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 DECLARED: Bengal board declares class 10 results, check scores on wbbse.org or wbresults.nic.in
Around 10,15,888 students appeared for the Madhyamik examinations 2020 and of them, 5,76,009 are girls.
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 Declared: The West Bengal Board Of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has declared the Madhyamik or class 10 exam results (Wednesday, 15 July). Students can check their scores on the official websites — wbbse.org or wbresults.nic.in.
Around 10 lakh students were awaiting their Madhyamik class 10 results, reports said. 10,15,888 students appeared for the Madhyamik examinations 2020 and of them, 5,76,009 are girls.
The exams were conducted from 18 to 27 February 2020, before the COVID-19 lockdown.
However, the declaration of results was delayed due to the lockdown restrictions.
Steps to check WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020:
Step 1: Visit the official website – wbbse.org or wbresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link that says 'Madhyamik class 10 Exam Results 2020'
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Enter the required details such as Roll Number or admit card id
Step 5: Your results will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download and take the print out
How to check WBBSE Madhyamik class 10 result via SMS:
Students must use the following format to receive their Madhyamik class 10 results on SMS.
WB 10roll number and send it to 56070/56263
How to check WBSSE class 10 result on app:
Students can download West Bengal Board Result 2020 app
