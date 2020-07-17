WBBSE HS Result 2020 DECLARED: Bengal board declares class 12 results; scores to be available on wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.nic.in from 4 pm
Apart from the official websites, students can also receive WBBSE HS 2020 results via SMS or by logging on to the state board's app.
WBBSE HS Result 2020 DECLARED: The West Bengal Board Of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has declared the Higher Secondary (HS) or Class 12 results today (Friday, 17 July), reports said.
Students can check their scores on official websites — wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in from 4 pm onwards, the board had said earlier.
This year, at least eight lakh students appeared for the WBBSE 12th exam.
The HS 2020 exams were scheduled to be conducted in March in West Bengal, starting from 12 March and concluding on 27 March. However, the exams were postponed midway after COVID-19 induced lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Students can also check the Class 12 scores at Firstpost by entering log-in details in the widget below:
Steps to check WBBSE Class 12 Result 2020 on official websites:
Step 1: Visit the official websites wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link that says 'WBCHSE Result 2020'
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Enter the required details such as Roll Number or admit card id
Step 5: Hit on the 'Submit' button
Step 6: Your WBBSE 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen
Step 7: Download and take the print out
Check WBBSE HS Result 2020 via SMS:
The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has tied up with three services to deliver Class 12 results to students via SMS.
Students can get their results on their mobile phone by sending a text message to the following numbers in the following format:
- WB12<space><Roll Number>to 54242
- WB12<space><Roll Number> to 5676750
- WB12<space><Roll Number> to 56263
Students can also register their roll number and mobile number on exametc.com to receive their HS 2020 scores free on SMS.
Check WBBSE HS Result 2020 on app:
As per the notification released by WBBSE, students can also download the mobile app results.shiksha to view their scores.
