WBBSE class 10th result: West Bengal board 10 result declared; check wbbse.org for updates

India FP Staff Jun 06, 2018 10:08:14 IST

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has declared the results of Class 10 (Madhyamik) 2018 exam today (6 June), according to several media reportsAspirants can check their results on the official wbresults.nic.in or wbbse.org.

Hindustan Times reported that the WBBSE Class 10 2018 result will be available online from 9 am on 6 June and the students will get to collect their marksheets from their respective schools from 10 am on the same day.

Representational image. Getty Images

Here is how students can check their West Bengal Board Class 10th results:

- Go to the official website, wbresults.nic.in or wbbse.org.

- Click on the link displayed on the official website which will display the results.

- Enter your roll number and other details and click on 'submit'.

- Take a print out of your results for future reference.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.


Updated Date: Jun 06, 2018 10:08 AM

