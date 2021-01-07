WB Police Admit Card 2020 for technical staff recruitment released at wbpolice.gov.in; exam on 17 January

Candidates can download their admit card for the written exam by entering their application serial number and date of birth

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has on Wednesday, issued the admit card for the written exam for recruitment to post of Technical Staff for Coastal Security in West Bengal Police. Candidates who had registered for the exam can download it from the official portal of WBPRB — wbpolice.gov.in.

Here's how to download the WBPRB technical staff admit card 2020:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website at wbpolice.gov.in.

Step 2: Once on the homepage, they need to click on the link that reads, “Recruitment to the post of Technical Staff under Coastal Security Scheme in West Bengal Police 2020”.

Step 3: They need to then click on the link to download the admit card.

Step 4: A new page will appear on the display screen where candidates will have to key in their credentials and login.

Step 5: The WBPRB technical staff admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen and candidates need to download the hall ticket and take its printout for future use.

Here is the direct link to download WBPRB technical staff admit card 2020

The board will conduct the recruitment examination on 17 January. The recruitment drive is being carried out to fill a total of 139 vacancies. Of these, 92 vacancies are for Constable (Crew), 24 for Sub-Inspector (Crew Comprising Master) and 23 for Assistant Sub-Inspector (Crew Engine Driver).

While efforts will be made to deliver SMS alerts to registered mobile numbers of candidates, the board will not be responsible for non-delivery of such SMS. Candidates, however, will have to produce the printout of the e-Admit Card at the exam centres for appearing in the said examination with proof of identity.