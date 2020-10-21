WB Madhyamik PPR/PPS Result 2020 declared; check revised West Bengal Class 10 results at wbbse.org

The concerned schools have been asked to collect Class 10 PPR (Post Publication Review) and PPS (Post Publication Scrutiny) results from the respective Regional Offices of the Board from 3 November

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has declared Class 10 PPR (Post Publication Review) and PPS (Post Publication Scrutiny) results 2020 on Wednesday (21 October). Students who have applied for PPR and PPS of their answer scripts can check their score on the official website - wbbse.org.

According to a report by The Times of India, candidates can also check their score at www.exametc.com, www.results.amarujala.com, www.indiaresults.com, www.results.shiksha.

To check the result, candidates will be required to enter their exam roll number and other credentials.

A Jagran Josh report said that the students will receive the hard copy of their results from their schools.

The concerned schools have been asked to collect the results from the respective Regional Offices of the Board on and from 3 November.

Steps to check WB Madhyamik PPS/ PPR result 2020 online:

Step 1: Go to West Bengal Board of Secondary Education's official website - wbresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap on the WBBSE PPR/PPS 2020 Result link on homepage.

Step 3: On a new page, key in your exam roll number, date of birth and other credentials to login.

Step 4: Press the Submit button.

Step 5: Your WB Madhyamik PPS/PPR result 2020 will be displayed on the page.

Step 6: Check your score, total, and qualifying status before saving and taking a printout of the result.

Here is the direct link to check and download WB Madhyamik PPS/PPR result 2020 online: http://wbbse.org/

This year the secondary exam ended on 22 February. A total of 10,64,970 students appeared for the exam.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only parents and guardians of the students were allowed to visit the school and submit scrutiny application by 17 August.