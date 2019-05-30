WB Board 12th VOC Result 2019: West Bengal board announces HS Vocational exam results; visit wbscvet.nic.in to check scores

WB Board 12th VOC Result 2019 | The West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education and Skill Development (WBSCTVESD) has announced the results of the West Bengal HS Vocational Examination 2019 today (Thursday, 30 May).

According to the official website wbscvet.nic.in, the results were made available on the portal at 2 pm.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) conducted Class 12 VOC (HS Vocational) examinations between 12 February and 22 February, reported ABP News Network.

Steps to check the West Bengal Higher Secondary Vocational examination 2019:

Step 1: Log on to the official website: wbscvet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Examination tab and select the result link under it

Step 3: Click on the link that says 'Result of Higher Secondary (Vocational) Examination, 2019'

Step 4: Submit your roll number or admit card number and other details and hit submit

Step 5: Your results will be displayed on screen

Step 6: Download PDF of the result and take a printout for future reference

All the heads of concerned Vocational Training Centres (VTCs) can log in to wbscvetpps.org.in/marksheet with their VTC user id and password after 2 pm to download and take printout of all web copies of the marksheets for their students and distribute the same on the same day.

Other than the official website, candidates can also check their scores at third-party websites wbresults.nic.in, exametc.com, indiaresults.com and results.shiksha.

SMS service:

If candidates are unable to access their scores via internet, they can avail SMS service. To receive the results of West Bengal board Higher Secondary Vocational Examination on their phones, type <WBHSVOC>space<Roll Number> and send it to 56070 or <WBSCTVESD>space<Roll Number> and send it to 56070.