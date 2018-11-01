You are here:
Water tanker hits Qatar Airways aircraft at Kolkata airport; none hurt, but over 100 passengers stranded

India Press Trust of India Nov 01, 2018 14:05:34 IST

Kolkata: More than 100 passengers were stranded at the Kolkata airport early on Thursday after a water tanker hit a Qatar Airways aircraft, which was preparing to take off for Doha. Around 2.30 am, when passengers were boarding the plane, a water tanker hit the belly of the Doha-bound flight, near the landing gear, an official of Airports Authority of India (AAI) said.

Representational image. AP

The plane was immediately grounded for inspection and the passengers were safely de-boarded, he said. No one was hurt in the accident, the official noted. "All 103 passengers of the flight have been provided accommodation at a nearby hotel. They will be taking the 3 am flight to Doha on Friday," he said. Initial inspection suggests that the water tanker had technical issues, the brake wasn't functioning properly, the AAI official added.

Meanwhile, a source in the DGCA said an inquiry has been initiated into the incident. "We will take corrective measures based on the inquiry report," he said.


Updated Date: Nov 01, 2018 14:05 PM

