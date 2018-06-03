Shimla water crisis: Situation eases after water supply increased to 28 million litres per day; protests continue

Shimla: The acute water shortage plaguing Shimla for the past 15 days eased marginally on 2 June after the supply to the Himachal Pradesh capital was increased from 22.5 million litres per day (MLD) to 28 MLD, but protests over inadequate supply continued in several areas.

Taking a serious note of alleged negligence in the supply of water, Irrigation and Public Health Minister Mahinder Singh ordered the suspension of Shimla Municipal Corporation SDO.

Singh said the government would not tolerate any laxity by officials and take strict action against those found negligent. He said city residents are demanding the resignation of the Shimla mayor, deputy mayor and municipal commissioner.

Meanwhile, residents of Kasumpti, Mahli, Jiwanu, Panthaghati and a few other colonies blocked roads in protest against inadequate water supply. A group of two dozen women reached the water control room in Chotta Shimla carrying lathis and protested there.

The SMC has prepared a roaster for water supply and divided the city into three zones but the adequate water was not being supplied to many areas, the residents complained. The protest happened as officials said the water supply has been increased from 22.5 million litres per day to 28 MLD.

The SMC has disconnected water supply to 43 hotels which have not paid their water bills, as per the orders of the high court. The court has ordered authorities to maintain strict vigil on the "key-man" opening the water supply and said that the opening of the "key" to supply water be video-graphed.