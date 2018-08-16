You are here:
Water levels continue to rise in Yamuna; authorities evacuate over 600 people from low-lying areas

India Press Trust of India Aug 16, 2018 14:46:47 IST

New Delhi: The water level in the Yamuna river on Wednesday continued to flow above danger mark, with the authorities evacuating around 600 people so far, officials said.

The authorities had on Tuesday issued directions to take appropriate measures to avoid flood-like situation in Delhi.

File image of the Yamuna river. PTI

According to the east Delhi district administration, the water level of the Yamuna river reached 205.72 metres at 7 pm on Wednesday, while its danger mark is 204.83 metres.

Officials said 613 people have been evacuated so far.

In July, the water level of the Yamuna river had crossed the danger mark, prompting authorities to evacuate people living in the low-lying areas.

On Tuesday, Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash held an emergency meeting with top officers of departments concerned and directed them to be "pro-active" in taking measures for evacuation and providing relief to the people living in the low-lying areas.

He had directed all stakeholders to depute their staffers at the central control room round-the-clock.


Updated Date: Aug 16, 2018 14:46 PM

