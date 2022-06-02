Watch|Woman falls while trying to board moving train, RPF personnel averts tragedy

Further in the caption, the Ministry of Railways also hailed the RPF personnel who's swift action saved the woman’s life. Towards the end of the tweet, the Indian Railways warned people not to get on or off a moving train as it can be fatal.

The Indian Railways has time and again advised people not to board or deboard a moving train as this can put them in danger. Despite several warnings and reports of accidents, there are many who still do not follow the safety protocols.

On similar lines, a woman was recently caught trying to board a moving train and falling abruptly. The incident took place in Raipur station in Chhattisgarh and the shocking footage was captured in a CCTV camera that was installed on the platform.

In the video, a woman can be seen approaching the train while it is still moving. She then attempts to jump in but falls below the train in an extremely dangerous way.

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, who was walking on the platform at that time, rushed to her safety and prevented the woman from falling into the gap between the platform and the train.

"The vigilance of the railway employee saved the life of the passenger. A woman suddenly fell while boarding a moving train at Raipur station in Chhattisgarh," the caption to this video read. The post was tweeted in Hindi by the Railways Ministry.

Further in the caption, the Ministry of Railways also hailed the RPF personnel who's swift action saved the woman’s life. Towards the end of the tweet, the Indian Railways warned people not to get on or off a moving train as it can be fatal.

Watch the video here:

रेल कर्मचारी की सतर्कता और तत्परता से बची यात्री की जान! छत्तीसगढ़ के रायपुर स्टेशन पर चलती ट्रेन में चढ़ने के दौरान एक महिला अचानक नीचे गिर गई। ड्यूटी पर तैनात आरपीएफ कर्मचारी ने तत्परता से उसकी जान बचाई। चलती हुई ट्रेन में ना चढ़ें/उतरें, यह जानलेवा हो सकता है। pic.twitter.com/1Aq2hxZNTp — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 31, 2022

Since shared, the video has garnered thousands of views. Users on social media hailed the RPF personnel for his quick action while others advised commuters to be careful while getting off or on the train.