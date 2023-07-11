WATCH | Yamuna further breaches danger mark; 41,000 relocated, trains, traffic movement in Delhi affected
At 8 am on Tuesday, water level of Yamuna river was recorded at 206.32 metres at Old Railway Bridge. By noon it is expected to rise to 206.65 metres
As the Yamuna river in Delhi continue to flow above the danger mark of 206 metres on Tuesday, railway and traffic movement on the Bridge has been stopped.
At 8 am on Tuesday, water level of Yamuna river was recorded at 206.32 metres at Old Railway Bridge. The highest flood level of the river in Delhi is 207.49 metres.
By Tuesday noon, the water level of the river is expected to rise to 206.65 metres.
#WATCH | Water level of River Yamuna continues to flow above the danger level in Delhi’s Old Railway Bridge area. Railway and traffic movement on the Bridge has been stopped.
Related Articles
At 8 am today, water level of River Yamuna recorded at 206.32 metres at Old Railway Bridge. The highest… pic.twitter.com/sn4FGWQp9H
— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2023
On Monday evening, the river crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres in Delhi.
Officials said Yamuna river flowing above the danger mark has prompted relocation of around 41,000 people residing in flood-prone areas to safer locations.
Delhi's Yamuna river as seen from the metro this evening. #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/AtdD8378ws
— Andrew (@AndrewAmsan) July 10, 2023
Teams of six districts – North, North East, Shahdara, East, Central and South East – have been jointly rescuing people and rehabilitating them in schools, community centres, night shelters and vacant plots and buildings.
The evacuation of people started on Monday night after floodwaters entered some areas.
Rise in water level in Delhi's Yamuna is also due to release of more water into the river by the neighbouring state Haryana from the Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar.
As per the irrigation and flood control department, flow rate at the Hathnikund barrage surged a whopping 3 lakh cusec mark on Monday.
#WATCH | Delhi | River Yamuna has crossed warning level. At 1 pm, water level of the river recorded at 204.63 m. At 1 pm, 1,90,837 cusecs of water released from Hathinikund barrage into Yamuna pic.twitter.com/644xxOHYjv
— ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023
Normally, the flow rate at the barrage is 352 cusecs, but heavy rainfall in the catchment areas have increases the discharge.
One cusec is equivalent to 28.32 litres per second.
At a press conference on Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said a flood-like situation is unlikely in Delhi, but the city government is prepared to tackle any eventuality.
On Sunday, the Delhi government issued a flood warning and have instructed authorities to remain vigilant as well as take necessary action in vulnerable areas. Quick response teams and boats have also been deployed.
As many as 16 control rooms have been set up by the Delhi government to monitor the flood-prone areas and the water level of the Yamuna.
Meanwhile, The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday and a downpour for the entire week till July 16 in Delhi.
The government has directed all schools in the national capital to remain close till July 11.
Heavy rains continue to lash Northwest India over the last three days, with several areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan recording "heavy to extremely heavy" precipitation.
With inputs from agencies
also read
How heavy rain is wreaking havoc across north India
North India has turned into a watery mess as heavy rains continue to pound the region, claiming at least 15 lives. Delhi has already broken a previous record of maximum rainfall while other states like Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab have been put on a red alert
Why you should stay away from electricity poles during rains
A 34-year-old woman lost her life on Sunday at the New Delhi railway station after being electrocuted in waterlogged conditions brought on by the capital's nonstop rain. Although utility poles are not typically harmful, there are a few circumstances that may make them dangerous
The Drowning Capital: Why heavy rains flood Delhi every year
Heavy rains caused waterlogging in certain parts of Delhi over the weekend which brought the city to a standstill. The National Capital witnessed record-breaking showers between Saturday and Sunday morning. CM Arvind Kejriwal today blamed the city's drainage system for the problem