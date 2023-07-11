India

WATCH | Yamuna further breaches danger mark; 41,000 relocated, trains, traffic movement in Delhi affected

At 8 am on Tuesday, water level of Yamuna river was recorded at 206.32 metres at Old Railway Bridge. By noon it is expected to rise to 206.65 metres

Umang Sharma Last Updated:July 11, 2023 11:01:07 IST
Yamuna river in spate after water was released from the Hathnikund barrage, New Delhi, July 10, 2023. ANI.

As the Yamuna river in Delhi continue to flow above the danger mark of 206 metres on Tuesday, railway and traffic movement on the Bridge has been stopped.

At 8 am on Tuesday, water level of Yamuna river was recorded at 206.32 metres at Old Railway Bridge. The highest flood level of the river in Delhi is 207.49 metres.

By Tuesday noon, the water level of the river is expected to rise to 206.65 metres.

On Monday evening, the river crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres in Delhi.

Officials said Yamuna river flowing above the danger mark has prompted relocation of around 41,000 people residing in flood-prone areas to safer locations.

Teams of six districts – North, North East, Shahdara, East, Central and South East – have been jointly rescuing people and rehabilitating them in schools, community centres, night shelters and vacant plots and buildings.

The evacuation of people started on Monday night after floodwaters entered some areas.

Rise in water level in Delhi's Yamuna is also due to release of more water into the river by the neighbouring state Haryana from the Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar.

As per the irrigation and flood control department, flow rate at the Hathnikund barrage surged a whopping 3 lakh cusec mark on Monday.

Normally, the flow rate at the barrage is 352 cusecs, but heavy rainfall in the catchment areas have increases the discharge.

One cusec is equivalent to 28.32 litres per second.

At a press conference on Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said a flood-like situation is unlikely in Delhi, but the city government is prepared to tackle any eventuality.

On Sunday, the Delhi government issued a flood warning and have instructed authorities to remain vigilant as well as take necessary action in vulnerable areas. Quick response teams and boats have also been deployed.

As many as 16 control rooms have been set up by the Delhi government to monitor the flood-prone areas and the water level of the Yamuna.

Meanwhile, The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday and a downpour for the entire week till July 16 in Delhi.

The government has directed all schools in the national capital to remain close till July 11.

Heavy rains continue to lash Northwest India over the last three days, with several areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan recording "heavy to extremely heavy" precipitation.

With inputs from agencies

Published on: July 11, 2023 11:01:07 IST

