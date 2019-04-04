WATCH: Women stage rail roko at Diva station after they were denied entry into ladies compartment of Mumbai local train

Women commuters in Thane staged a rail roko on the tracks of Diva station on Thursday morning after they were denied entry into the crowded local train compartments. The women complained that people standing at the door of the compartments refused entry to them when the (Up) fast train arrived at Diva station.

There was an altercation between commuters after which some of them complained to the motorman and tried to stop the train. The local train was detained from 7.10 am to 7.18 am, The Times of India reported. The incident took place when the Kasara-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) local train reached Diva junction at 6:56 am.

Women commuters halted local train at #Diva railway station after argument over occupied seats in compartment. Local train towards #CSMT detained from 7.10 to 7.18 am. @Central_Railway trains operating with delay. pic.twitter.com/zY37SbtTvI — Aroosa Ahmed (@iAroosaAhmed) April 4, 2019

The scuffle was followed by chaos as commuters on the platform forcibly pulled out women who were inside the train and started protesting. After the police intervention, tracks were cleared. Though train services have now resumed service, they are still running at least 15-20 minutes late.

