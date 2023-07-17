India

WATCH: Woman toll plaza staff in Greater Noida thrashed for demanding payment

The distressing event unfolded at the Luharli toll plaza, situated within the Dadri police station area of Uttar Pradesh. The entire incident was captured on the toll plaza's CCTV camera

FP Staff Last Updated:July 17, 2023 15:33:32 IST
WATCH: Woman toll plaza staff in Greater Noida thrashed for demanding payment

Screengrab. Image Source - Twitter

A female toll plaza staff member was viciously assaulted by another woman after requesting toll payment in a disturbing incident at a toll plaza in Greater Noida.

The distressing event unfolded at the Luharli toll plaza, situated within the Dadri police station area of Uttar Pradesh. The entire incident was captured on the toll plaza’s CCTV camera.

The footage shows that the woman became enraged when the female staff asked for the toll payment. In a display of uncontrollable anger, the woman forcefully entered the toll booth and physically attacked the toll plaza staff member.

Related Articles

Viral

Viral video shows mother steering e-rickshaw with baby in arms; internet touched

Viral

WATCH: Speeding car crushes child, 2 women as it loses control on busy Hyderabad road

Watch:

Despite the chaos, the toll worker remained composed and silent. However, the situation took a horrifying turn when the woman aggressively grabbed hold of the toll worker’s hair. With a burst of aggression, she violently assaulted the toll plaza staff member, dragging her to the ground.

Shortly after the incident, the police arrived at the toll plaza and arrested the woman, according to Times Now. She is now facing charges of assault and criminal intimidation.

With inputs from agencies

Published on: July 17, 2023 15:30:56 IST

TAGS:

also read

Watch: Woman savours pizza cooked on Guatemala's active volcano; internet stunned
World

Watch: Woman savours pizza cooked on Guatemala's active volcano; internet stunned

As per her Instagram profile, Alex is a regular traveler who updates her followers about travel ideas and tips. She has visited 35 national parks out of 63. In addition, she has covered all 50 states on her bucket list.

Japan: University students wear cosplay costumes for graduation, internet awestruck
World

Japan: University students wear cosplay costumes for graduation, internet awestruck

Kyoto University permitted students to wear anything they wished to wear. However, the students took 'anything' quite literally and wore cosplays at the graduation ceremony

'Real heros of India': Influencer sets up 'relax station' for delivery agents, lauded for efforts
India

'Real heros of India': Influencer sets up 'relax station' for delivery agents, lauded for efforts

Recently, food delivery firm Zomato's grocery unit, Blinkit, became temporarily unavailable after 50 stores shut down in different parts of Delhi-NCR. This happened after revised fee structure offered Rs 15 per delivery, instead of 25