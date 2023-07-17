WATCH: Woman toll plaza staff in Greater Noida thrashed for demanding payment

A female toll plaza staff member was viciously assaulted by another woman after requesting toll payment in a disturbing incident at a toll plaza in Greater Noida.

The distressing event unfolded at the Luharli toll plaza, situated within the Dadri police station area of Uttar Pradesh. The entire incident was captured on the toll plaza’s CCTV camera.

The footage shows that the woman became enraged when the female staff asked for the toll payment. In a display of uncontrollable anger, the woman forcefully entered the toll booth and physically attacked the toll plaza staff member.

Watch:

Greater Noida: Woman toll plaza employee brutally thrashed for demanding payment, video goes viral.#ViralVideo #TollPlaza #GreaterNoida pic.twitter.com/o2IpX9Pmtp — Jyoti Parkash Daloutra (@daloutra32763) July 17, 2023

Despite the chaos, the toll worker remained composed and silent. However, the situation took a horrifying turn when the woman aggressively grabbed hold of the toll worker’s hair. With a burst of aggression, she violently assaulted the toll plaza staff member, dragging her to the ground.

Shortly after the incident, the police arrived at the toll plaza and arrested the woman, according to Times Now. She is now facing charges of assault and criminal intimidation.

