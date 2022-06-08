Watch| Woman longboards on Kerala road in saree; check viral clip here
Many people praised Larissa D’Sa for her longboarding skills, while others termed her video ‘cool’. Manjri Varde, the mother-in-law of actor Sameera Reddy was one of the people to like the clip.
Kerala remains popular with many due to its scenic views. While videos and photos of the beautiful state often go viral on the internet, the latest one to do so was a bit different. A clip that shows a woman in a saree longboarding on a road in Kerala has grabbed eyeballs across the web.
The video shows social media influencer Larissa D’Sa longboarding on a road. Clad in a traditional Kasavu saree, she even does a namaste in the clip and waves at other vehicles passing by. The clip was posted with the caption, “HAD TO DO THIS I had quite an audience while I did this some even took selfies hahaha, FUN! I must add, it’s not easy to longboard while you’re wearing a saree.”
Watch the video here:
The video has garnered over 1.6 lakh views to date. Many people praised Larissa for her longboarding skills, while others termed her video ‘cool’.
Manjri Varde, the mother-in-law of actor Sameera Reddy was one of the people to like the clip. She even commented, “The lady that glides in a saree and dreams in the green field.” However, some users also commented that they were scared every time the saree’s pallu came near a vehicle.
Larissa D’Sa has often posted videos of longboarding in different locations including Goa and Rajasthan.
This is not the only video of a woman in a saree trying out an adventure sport from Kerala that has garnered attention over the past few months.
In December last year, the video of a 72-year-old woman ziplining at a park in Kerala’s Palakkad while clad in a traditional saree won hearts. The woman had seen the zipline while strolling through the park and wanted to try it out. Social media users hailed the adventurous spirit of the woman.
What are your thoughts about this video?
also read
'Why do you have a huge Madhya Pradesh': Watch banter between Mamata and municipality leader
Banerjee asked about the diet of the man and he honestly confessed that he is fond of eating and 'pakora' is a must for his breakfast. She advised him to walk every day and also to maintain a healthy diet. The TMC leader noted that 'pakora' will never let him control his weight.
Watch: Noida boy in action on Mahindra Thar arrested, seeks apology on camera
The action of the police cell has received much appreciation on Twitter. Quoting the thread, one of the commenters has written, 'Not a good time to be a Dabangg on Noida roads. If nothing else the police would surely teach you a lesson'
This fusion of Hip-Hop and Bharatnatyam by Usha Jey is winning hearts, watch video here
Jey has been doing Hip-Hop for nine years now and Bharatanatyam for four. She has a Master’s degree in Entrepreneurship and Project Management as well