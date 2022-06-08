Watch| Woman longboards on Kerala road in saree; check viral clip here

Many people praised Larissa D’Sa for her longboarding skills, while others termed her video ‘cool’. Manjri Varde, the mother-in-law of actor Sameera Reddy was one of the people to like the clip.

Kerala remains popular with many due to its scenic views. While videos and photos of the beautiful state often go viral on the internet, the latest one to do so was a bit different. A clip that shows a woman in a saree longboarding on a road in Kerala has grabbed eyeballs across the web.

The video shows social media influencer Larissa D’Sa longboarding on a road. Clad in a traditional Kasavu saree, she even does a namaste in the clip and waves at other vehicles passing by. The clip was posted with the caption, “HAD TO DO THIS I had quite an audience while I did this some even took selfies hahaha, FUN! I must add, it’s not easy to longboard while you’re wearing a saree.”

The video has garnered over 1.6 lakh views to date. Many people praised Larissa for her longboarding skills, while others termed her video ‘cool’.

Manjri Varde, the mother-in-law of actor Sameera Reddy was one of the people to like the clip. She even commented, “The lady that glides in a saree and dreams in the green field.” However, some users also commented that they were scared every time the saree’s pallu came near a vehicle.

Larissa D’Sa has often posted videos of longboarding in different locations including Goa and Rajasthan.

This is not the only video of a woman in a saree trying out an adventure sport from Kerala that has garnered attention over the past few months.

In December last year, the video of a 72-year-old woman ziplining at a park in Kerala’s Palakkad while clad in a traditional saree won hearts. The woman had seen the zipline while strolling through the park and wanted to try it out. Social media users hailed the adventurous spirit of the woman.

