In a shocking incident, a middle-aged woman from Mumbai’s Aarey Colony was captured fighting off a leopard with her walking stick on 29 September. The woman, identified as Nirmala Devi Singh, 55, managed to survive a sudden and unexpected attack by the wild animal.

Minutes after the attack, the woman was rushed to a hospital as she received injuries on her face, elbow, arm, back, and leg. However, the injuries are not very serious as the leopard left the area after the lady screamed and shouted for help. This chilling incident happened in Goregaon's Aarey Milk Colony at around 7.45 pm.

Currently, a video of the incident is going viral in which the terrifying moment showing a leopard pouncing on the woman from behind has been captured. The incident was recorded in a CCTV camera where the woman can be seen sitting on an elevated platform, outside her house.

Seconds later, the leopard who was hiding somewhere near made a sudden attack. The brave woman somehow managed to chase the animal with her walking stick by kicking and throwing her leg around. Upon hearing her cry for help, other members of her family immediately rushed to her rescue.

#WATCH | Mumbai: A woman barely survived an attack by a leopard in Goregaon area yesterday. The woman has been hospitalised with minor injuries. (Visuals from CCTV footage of the incident) pic.twitter.com/c1Yx1xQNV8 — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2021

Within a week, this has become the third incident of leopard attack in the area as it borders the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Just two days ago, a 4-year-old boy was attacked by a leopard. As per NDTV, the child was playing outside his house when the leopard attacked and tried to drag the boy away. On hearing the child scream, locals rushed to his rescue and saved him.

Later in the week, a three-year-old boy had also been attacked by the wild animal.

For the unversed, the area Aarey is covered with a strip of green and home to several animals and birds. In Mumbai, this area is the last among the few remaining green spaces. People living in the colony have witnessed several incidents of leopards straying and wandering into residential areas.